Carbon intensity of Britain’s electricity in February ‘the lowest achieved in the last year’, says ESO

The high volume of renewables in Britain’s electricity mix saw generation average at 133gCO2/kWh – “the lowest achieved in the last year” – the National Grid ESO has said.
Wind was Britain’s largest generation source in February, providing 34.8% of the nation’s electricity, followed by gas at 26.6%.
According to National Grid ESO’s monthly electricity generation stats, low-carbon technologies provided just over 51% of Britain’s electricity overall in February.
Britain’s electricity was cleanest on 4 February at 12:30pm where 84% came from zero-carbon sources
Gas and wind performed their familiar switch as Britain’s largest generation source, with gas input decreasing by 9.1% from January, whilst wind’s input grew by 1.5%.
Following January’s trend, imports were the third largest contributor to Britain’s electricity mix in February, growing from 9.2% to 13.9% (3706GWh). This is an increase of just over 26% from the amount imported in January (2921GWh).
In turn, exports from Britain decreased by roughly 39% from 1015GWh in January to 622GWh in February.