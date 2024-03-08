The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

March 8, 2024

Carbon intensity of Britain’s electricity in February ‘the lowest achieved in the last year’, says ESO

By Lena Dias Martins
Britain's electricity was cleanest on 4 February at 12:30pm where 84% came from zero-carbon sources. Image: National Grid ESO.

The high volume of renewables in Britain’s electricity mix saw generation average at 133gCO2/kWh – “the lowest achieved in the last year” – the National Grid ESO has said.

Wind was Britain’s largest generation source in February, providing 34.8% of the nation’s electricity, followed by gas at 26.6%.

According to National Grid ESO’s monthly electricity generation stats, low-carbon technologies provided just over 51% of Britain’s electricity overall in February.

Britain’s electricity was cleanest on 4 February at 12:30pm where 84% came from zero-carbon sources

Gas and wind performed their familiar switch as Britain’s largest generation source, with gas input decreasing by 9.1% from January, whilst wind’s input grew by 1.5%.

Following January’s trend, imports were the third largest contributor to Britain’s electricity mix in February, growing from 9.2% to 13.9% (3706GWh). This is an increase of just over 26% from the amount imported in January (2921GWh).

In turn, exports from Britain decreased by roughly 39% from 1015GWh in January to 622GWh in February.

Tags
ESO, GB electricity mix, imports, NGESO, Renewables
