Closure of UK BESS specialist EPC/ICP firm G2 Energy confirmed

Companies House has confirmed the closure of UK battery storage specialist EPC and independent connection provider (ICP) firm G2 Energy.
In comments given to Energy-Storage.news, a senior manager stated that one of the main reasons for its closure was “unsympathetic clients” and that the bulk of the team is joining outsourcing giant Mitie.
Reports on LinkedIn of G2 Energy’s ‘closure’ and ‘liquidation’ began to appear in early July, with numerous employees and recruiters lamenting the cease of trading of the grid connection specialist, which is headquartered in Buckinghamshire.
That now appears to have been confirmed by G2 Energy Limited’s profile on the UK government’s official company registry Companies House. An ‘Extraordinary resolution to wind up’ was filed on 7 July which followed a ‘Creditors voluntary liquidation – Commencement of winding up’ case starting four days earlier (3 July).
CEO Kelvin Ruck, COO Nigel Hughes and 45 other ex-G2 colleagues are now joining outsourcing and energy service group Mitie to head up a new unit focusing on the battery energy storage system (BESS) sector, Energy-Storage.news can reveal.
G2 Energy has not announced anything publicly but a senior source from its management team told Energy-Storage.news:
“One of the main issues was the unsympathetic clients/employers who used the contracts to drive G2 into this position rather than working with us – they were warned of our position but decided to just apply the contract conditions with very unreasonable payless notices, exacerbating the cashflow constraint that they caused,” they said.
“These clients now have their own problems with projects being delayed while they find alternative resources in a very constrained environment at a cost premium, rather than working with us during a very challenging trading period. The advice would be to ‘look after your contractors, before you lose them all’.”
You can read the full article on Current±’s sister publication Energy-Storage.news.