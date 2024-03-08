The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

March 8, 2024

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Interconnector rejections, the Green Industries Growth Accelerator and Dogger Bank D’s hydrogen woes

By George Heynes
Interconnectors feature twice as our top stories of the week. Image: National Grid.
Interconnectors feature twice as our top stories of the week. Image: National Grid.

Current± summarises the most read stories from across the site this week.

Six of seven interconnector projects could be rejected from third cap and floor window

By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media

Ofgem opened a consultation on its intended decision to reject six of seven interconnector projects from the third application window for the cap and floor regime.

UK government allocates £120 million to the Green Industries Growth Accelerator

By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media

On 4 March, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, unveiled £120 million in funding for the Green Industries Growth Accelerator (GIGA) ahead of the Spring Budget.

Ofgem recommends 3.2GW of interconnector capacity for approval

By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media

Ofgem recommended two high-voltage interconnectors between Britain and Europe, totalling 3.2GW, for approval.

Dogger Bank D ditches green hydrogen production plans

By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media

SSE Renewables and Equinor ditched plans to produce green hydrogen directly from the offshore Dogger Bank D wind farm.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt expected to extend EPL oil and gas windfall tax to 2029

By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media

Reuters reported that the chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, was set to extend the Energy Profit Levy (EPL) by one year to 2029 ahead of the Spring Budget announcement.

You can keep up to date with all of the week's net zero news from across the UK industry by signing up for the daily and fortnightly Current± newsletters and our podcast Net Zero by Current±.

decarbonisation, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, green industries growth accelerator, interconnection, interconnector, ofgem, Renewables
