Current±’s most read stories of the week: Interconnector rejections, the Green Industries Growth Accelerator and Dogger Bank D’s hydrogen woes

Six of seven interconnector projects could be rejected from third cap and floor window
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media
Ofgem opened a consultation on its intended decision to reject six of seven interconnector projects from the third application window for the cap and floor regime.
UK government allocates £120 million to the Green Industries Growth Accelerator
By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media
On 4 March, Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, unveiled £120 million in funding for the Green Industries Growth Accelerator (GIGA) ahead of the Spring Budget.
Ofgem recommends 3.2GW of interconnector capacity for approval
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media
Ofgem recommended two high-voltage interconnectors between Britain and Europe, totalling 3.2GW, for approval.
Dogger Bank D ditches green hydrogen production plans
By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media
SSE Renewables and Equinor ditched plans to produce green hydrogen directly from the offshore Dogger Bank D wind farm.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt expected to extend EPL oil and gas windfall tax to 2029
By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media
Reuters reported that the chancellor of the exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, was set to extend the Energy Profit Levy (EPL) by one year to 2029 ahead of the Spring Budget announcement.
