March 1, 2024

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Octopus’s V2G tariff, the Celtic Sea and the UK’s energy ‘crunch point’

By George Heynes
Octopus Energy Electric Vehicle
Octopus Energy launched the “first” mass-market vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tariff in the UK. Image: Octopus EV

Current± summarises the most read stories from across the site this week.

Octopus Energy launches UK’s ‘first’ mass-market V2G tariff

By Ottilie Von Henning, reporter at Solar Media

Energy supplier Octopus Energy launched the “first” mass-market vehicle-to-grid (V2G) tariff in the UK, guaranteeing free charging for its electric vehicle (EV) customers.

The sleeping renewable giant: How the Celtic Sea could propel the UK’s net zero goals

By George Heynes, section editor at Solar Media

In this blog, Heynes looks into the potential of the Celtic Sea and how the development of floating offshore wind could propel the GB energy market into a golden age.

New analysis warns of energy ‘crunch point’ for UK in 2028

By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media

A new report commissioned by Drax discovered an energy ‘crunch point’ in 2028 where demand will exceed secure dispatchable baseload capacity by 7.5GW at peak times.

T-4 2027/28 Capacity Market Auction concludes at ‘all-time high’ clearing price of £65/kW/year

By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media

The T-4 Capacity Market Auction (CMA) for delivery year 2027/28 cleared on 27 February after two rounds at an “all-time high” clearing price of £65/kW/year.

Ofgem ‘disappointed’ but approves grid connection process delay

By Lena Dias Martins, senior reporter at Solar Media

Ofgem approved a three-month extension to National Grid’s Two Step grid connection process but has expressed its disapproval at the delay.

You can keep up to date with all of the week’s net zero news from across the UK industry by signing up for the daily and fortnightly Current± newsletters and our podcast Net Zero by Current±.

Celtic Sea, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, octopus, ofgem, Renewables, Technology
