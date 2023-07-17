East Renfrewshire sees highest rise in renewable energy installations in the UK

Research by speciality retail company BOXT has found that East Renfrewshire in Scotland saw the highest rise in renewable energy installations within a year at 31.1%.
This was followed by Midlothian, Scotland, with a 26% rise between 2020 and 2021.
Using government statistics, BOXT found that Scottish local authorities dominated the top ten list of local authorities with the biggest increase in renewable energy installations, occupying 8 out of the 10 spaces.
|Rank
|Local Authority
|Region
|Renewable energy installations (2020)
|Renewable energy installations (2021)
|Difference
|1
|East Renfrewshire
|Scotland
|992
|1,301
|31.1%
|2
|Midlothian
|Scotland
|1,876
|2,364
|26.0%
|3
|Conwy
|Wales
|1,809
|2,259
|24.9%
|4
|Clackmannanshire
|Scotland
|971
|1,178
|21.3%
|5
|Portsmouth
|South East
|1,543
|1,857
|20.3%
|6
|West Lothian
|Scotland
|3,062
|3,680
|20.2%
|7
|Aberdeenshire
|Scotland
|8,728
|10,477
|20.0%
|7
|Dundee City
|Scotland
|1,220
|1,464
|20.0%
|9
|South Lanarkshire
|Scotland
|5,191
|6,177
|19.0%
|10
|North Ayrshire
|Scotland
|2,468
|2,900
|17.5%
BOXT also found that the average cost of a UK energy bill in 2022 saw a 72% (£961) year-on-year increase to an estimated £2,294.
Energy bills are beginning to see a welcome repose from sky-high prices, with the new cap – which was implemented on 1 July – meaning that the average UK household will pay £2,074 on their energy bills.
These prices are set to fall even more in Q4 2023 according to Cornwall Insight which predicted the cap between October and December this year to be £1,871.28.
Despite this decrease however, these prices are still well above pre-energy crisis levels.