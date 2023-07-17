News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
July 17, 2023

East Renfrewshire sees highest rise in renewable energy installations in the UK

By Lena Dias Martins
BOXT found that Scottish local authorities dominated the top ten list of local authorities with the biggest increase in renewable energy installations. Image: Getty.

Research by speciality retail company BOXT has found that East Renfrewshire in Scotland saw the highest rise in renewable energy installations within a year at 31.1%.

This was followed by Midlothian, Scotland, with a 26% rise between 2020 and 2021.

Using government statistics, BOXT found that Scottish local authorities dominated the top ten list of local authorities with the biggest increase in renewable energy installations, occupying 8 out of the 10 spaces.

RankLocal AuthorityRegionRenewable energy installations (2020)Renewable energy installations (2021)Difference
1East RenfrewshireScotland9921,30131.1%
2MidlothianScotland1,8762,36426.0%
3ConwyWales1,8092,25924.9%
4ClackmannanshireScotland9711,17821.3%
5PortsmouthSouth East1,5431,85720.3%
6West LothianScotland3,0623,68020.2%
7AberdeenshireScotland8,72810,47720.0%
7Dundee CityScotland1,2201,46420.0%
9South LanarkshireScotland5,1916,17719.0%
10North AyrshireScotland2,4682,90017.5%
Table: BOXT.

BOXT also found that the average cost of a UK energy bill in 2022 saw a 72% (£961) year-on-year increase to an estimated £2,294.

Energy bills are beginning to see a welcome repose from sky-high prices, with the new cap – which was implemented on 1 July – meaning that the average UK household will pay £2,074 on their energy bills.

These prices are set to fall even more in Q4 2023 according to Cornwall Insight which predicted the cap between October and December this year to be £1,871.28.

Despite this decrease however, these prices are still well above pre-energy crisis levels.

Tags
domestic energy, local authorities, price cap, scotland
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Generic_Installer_-_Getty_750_420_80_s_c1

East Renfrewshire sees highest rise in renewable energy installations in the UK

Image: Getty.

NZTC offers up to £100,000 funding for 12 low-carbon tech companies

Houses taking part in the Living Lab. Image: Energy Systems Catapult

Energy Systems Catapult welcomes 2,000th home to the Living Lab future energy testing

A map of the location of Beacon Fen. Image: Low Carbon

Proposed Beacon Fen Energy Park project revised following consultation 

wind-turbines-2991696_1920

ESO addresses market distortions created by CfD scheme

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.