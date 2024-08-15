News
Eclipse Power, Connected Kerb ink agreement to speed EV charger rollout

By Kit Million Ross
Two cars plugged into an EV chargepoint as one, blurred from speed, drives past
The agreement could halve the time it takes Connected Kerb to energise chargepoints. Image: Andy Hughes via Connected Kerb

Independent distribution network operator (IDNO) Eclipse Power has signed a framework agreement with chargepoint operator (CPO) Connected Kerb in an effort to speed up installation times for public electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints.

Connected Kerb and Eclipse Power aim to energise thousands of new EV chargepoints across the UK. Under the agreement, Eclipse will engage with various stakeholders and distribution network operators (DNOs) to streamline the process of connecting chargepoints to the grid. Work has already begun on around 500 new Connected Kerb chargepoints.

Jamie Aspin, business development manager at Eclipse Power said: “Between now and 2030 there will be a tidal wave of charge point installations as the UK undergoes an unprecedented transition to electrified transportation. And to make sure that wave breaks when and where we want it to, CPOs need support to get charge points energised affordably, efficiently, and quickly.

“As an IDNO we work with Independent Connection Providers (ICPs) and other stakeholders to reduce the inefficiencies and significantly reduce costs for CPOs. Connected Kerb is bringing vital public charging to regions across the UK, and we hope to significantly reduce the time it takes to energise their new installations.”

Chris Matthews, chief network delivery officer at Connected Kerb added: “In the UK, public charging is a necessity as almost half of UK homes do not have the off-street parking needed for private chargers. Despite the challenges many CPOs encounter in connecting charging assets to the grid, Connected Kerb is working with Eclipse Power to accelerate this process and reduce capital expenditure on new installations.

“As a go-to public charging provider for local authorities, speeding up connection times enables us to help local authorities meet their installation targets, especially in locations that are currently underserved in terms of charge point access.”

EV chargepoint infrastructure installations need to rapidly increase

Research from Cornwall Insight has found that UK needs to more than double the rate at which it is installing publicly available EV chargers if it is to meet its 2030 target of 300,000 chargepoints.

While there is much enthusiasm around installing EV chargers, the complexities of planning systems remain a barrier to EV chargepoint rollout. Research from CPO Believ found that over half of businesses plan to double their EV charging capacity by 2028, but 70% have found their projects delayed by the slow pace, high cost and complexity of working with electricity companies. Another 70% found navigating inconsistencies in planning laws across the country confusing.

