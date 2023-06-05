EDF secures partnership to reduce energy bill costs

EDF has secured partnerships with LCP Delta and Landis + Gyr to explore how to use various low-carbon technologies such as heat pumps, storage products and EVs, to reduce electricity demand and energy bill costs.
The research will explore how these technologies can be supported via bespoke tariffs, further reducing pressure on the grid, as well as household bills, in both the short-term and in the future.
As part of the partnership, EDF’s Research and Development team will look at new customer solutions to “maximise opportunities to absorb and store energy when there is an excess”.
According to a statement by EDF, the first phase of the project has just started and includes a six-month feasibility study into how lower-income households could participate in such a scheme. This will help gather real-world data around the technologies.
Landis + Gyr is a smart energy system manufacturer whereas LCP Delta is a research consultancy.
“Reducing both our and our customer’s environmental impact aligns with our purpose of Helping Britain achieve net Zero, and with OFGEM’s price cap due to remain higher than pre-energy crisis levels we are doing all we can to reduce customer bills,” said Stuart Fenner, director of WMS commercial from EDF Customers.
“With a recent flexibility study carried out by National Grid finding that active households responding to price signals could help reduce peak energy demand by 23%, this project will be key in helping both our customers and the environment. And, by combining our energy market, customer supply and Research & Development expertise we are well placed, alongside our partners, to drive change.”
In other EDF news, the firm announced that its Sizewell B nuclear plant was brought back online in late May following maintenance which cost £80 million, as reported by Current±.
The nuclear plant was taken offline in February 2023 to conduct a maintenance programme costing £80 million. Turbine Generator 1 was brought offline, followed by Turbine Generator 2, with Current± reporting that work was scheduled to take 66 days and would include replacing turbine rotors as well as routine servicing of valves, pumps, and motors.