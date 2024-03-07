EDF trials benefits of flexible low-carbon technologies in social housing

EDF has launched five new trials exploring how low-carbon technologies – including electric vehicle (EV) chargers and heat pumps – and flexible energy usage can help reduce carbon consumption in social housing and save on consumer costs.
Overall, the energy supplier will invite 2,000 customers living in social housing to participate in the trials; 1,000 of these participants will participate in schemes to shift energy consumption away from peak times during the week, offering free electricity as a reward.
Two EV charging initiatives will also be launched, including a tariff focussed on flexibility, using automated controls to charge EVs at the most cost-effective times. EDF will also include an export tariff allowing consumers to use bi-directional charging to use stored energy either in their homes or sell it back to the grid.
Some participants will also be offered a heat pump tariff to test, which provides “advice and automation,” avoiding high-cost peak hours whilst maintaining their homes at the desired temperature.
An additional group will be trialled in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council and will have solar panels installed, with some provided with storage solutions, too.
The programme is backed by £1.3 million from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero as part of its Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP).
EDF’s partners for the trials include developers Indra Renewable Technologies, Loughborough University and the University of Sheffield.
“It is imperative we continue to look at ways we can save customers cash and carbon and being part of a project which is providing five exciting trials to do just that is incredibly important and exciting,” said Philippe Commaret, managing director of customers at EDF.
“Electricity use is set to double by 2050, so it is crucial that we explore new ways we can reduce pressure on the grid and customers’ pockets. Trialling new tariffs and assets and giving customers greater control will be vital if we are to achieve our goal of reducing the need for fossil fuels and truly achieve net zero homes.”
This article was originally published on our sister site Solar Power Portal.