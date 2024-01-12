ElectraLink: Smart meter installations grow YoY to 2.4 million

Energy data company ElectraLink has unveiled its latest smart meter installation statistics signalling small growth year-on-year (YoY) to 2.4 million.
This is fractionally higher than 2022’s figures which stood at 2.37 million but marginally lower than the 2.42 million installations in 2021. You can find a breakdown of the monthly installations in the chart below.
For December, the usual top three regions maintained their positions. This includes East England, which had 21,000 installations, followed by Southern England with 19,000 and the East Midlands with 16,000. A breakdown can be found below.
ElectraLink confirmed that, with the release of the new statistics, GB has now seen 22.5 million installations since it started tracking figures back in 2012. The firm noted that a recent Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) report stated there were 33.9 million smart and advanced meters active including gas and electricity meters.
Despite these figures, DESNZ said the pace in smart meter installations was beginning to slow down, something that could have a detrimental effect on the government’s target to have 80% coverage in homes and 73% coverage in small businesses by the end of 2025.
Smart meters help customers manage their energy use and support the transition to a low-carbon energy system, a topic Current± discussed with NTT DATA’s head of data, Oliver Bridges, last year.