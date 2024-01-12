The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 12, 2024

ElectraLink: Smart meter installations grow YoY to 2.4 million

By George Heynes
The installations figures are marginally lower than 2021's 2.42 million. Image: Chameleon Technology.
The installations figures are marginally lower than 2021's 2.42 million. Image: Chameleon Technology.

Energy data company ElectraLink has unveiled its latest smart meter installation statistics signalling small growth year-on-year (YoY) to 2.4 million.

This is fractionally higher than 2022’s figures which stood at 2.37 million but marginally lower than the 2.42 million installations in 2021. You can find a breakdown of the monthly installations in the chart below.

For December, the usual top three regions maintained their positions. This includes East England, which had 21,000 installations, followed by Southern England with 19,000 and the East Midlands with 16,000. A breakdown can be found below.

Image: ElectraLink.
Image: ElectraLink.

ElectraLink confirmed that, with the release of the new statistics, GB has now seen 22.5 million installations since it started tracking figures back in 2012. The firm noted that a recent Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) report stated there were 33.9 million smart and advanced meters active including gas and electricity meters.

Despite these figures, DESNZ said the pace in smart meter installations was beginning to slow down, something that could have a detrimental effect on the government’s target to have 80% coverage in homes and 73% coverage in small businesses by the end of 2025.

Smart meters help customers manage their energy use and support the transition to a low-carbon energy system, a topic Current± discussed with NTT DATA’s head of data, Oliver Bridges, last year.

Tags
business, decarbonisation, ElectraLink, Energy Usage, market, smart meter, smart meter installation, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
The installations figures are marginally lower than 2021's 2.42 million. Image: Chameleon Technology.

ElectraLink: Smart meter installations grow YoY to 2.4 million

Copy of Sainsburys Smart Charge 920x566

Sainsbury’s launches ultra-rapid EV charging business

Wind_turbines_on_beach_-_credit_Jem_Sanchez_Pexels_750_420_80_s_c1

Blown away: Wind generates 79TWh in 2023

ESO signs MoU to explore digital twins with government. Image: ENA.

ESO signs MoU to explore digital twins with government

EZ-Charge calls or UK government to reduce 20% VAT on public EV charging. Image: char.gy.

EZ-Charge calls on UK government to slash EV charging VAT

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.