Electricity North West launches consultation on procuring flexibility services

Distribution network operator (DNO) Electricity North West (ENW) has launched its latest consultation on the future of its flexibility services.
The DNO wants to hear from key stakeholders to help shape its flexibility services, with a key focus on data sharing, engagement, technical requirements and contracting. ENW launched their first stakeholder consultation on flexibility services in August 2022.
Electricity North West said that it “acknowledges the importance of collaboration with stakeholders in developing efficient and effective flexibility markets.”
Lois Clark, DSO commercial lead at Electricity North West, said: “We believe that involving stakeholders in the design and continuous improvement of our flexibility market approach will unlock immense potential and pave the way for a sustainable energy future.
“This consultation focuses on stakeholders’ experience of engaging with and participating in the distribution flexibility market, and we are committed to making our tenders as transparent and simple as possible to increase market opportunities. We look forward to hearing from our stakeholders and incorporating their valuable input.”
The consultation, part of the Open Networks Project’s key deliverables for 2023, aims to understand stakeholders’ views on how flexibility is procured and contracted, to develop an approach that “stimulates the market, and delivers benefits for all its participants”.
The industry is moving towards a framework agreement later in the year, and the DNO is looking to work collaboratively with stakeholders and flexibility providers to ensure there are no actual or perceived barriers to companies submitting tenders.
The DNO says it hopes “all interested stakeholders, including flexibility providers, technology companies, community groups, and consumers” will participate in this consultation, which is open for eight weeks and closes on Friday, 15 September 2023.