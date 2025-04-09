Electricity North West launches ‘Social DSO’ strategy

Distribution network operator (DNO) Electricity North West has shared new plans to help help deliver on a new operational focus to “embed fairness at the heart of the energy transition”.
At an event last week attended by over 150 people, including the heads of the National Energy System Operator (NESO) and Greater Manchester Combined Authority Group, Electricity North West CEO Ian Smyth explained the new strategy, how it will enable the DNO to transition to a distribution system operator (DSO) and the benefits this can bring to the communities served by Electricity North West.
The Social DSO strategy centres around five goals. These are making timely investments to enhance the network’s ability to support regional and national net zero targets; making investment decisions that maximise social benefits in the North West; promoting broader sharing of net zero benefits by supporting clean energy investments in vulnerable communities; increasing participation in the energy transition, including those at risk of being left behind; and working collaboratively to increase system efficiency. The plan for achieving this was developed after several rounds of community consultation, backed up by a public education campaign exploring the role of a DSO.
Between now and 2028, Electricity North West will undertake a number of actions to transition towards becoming a DSO. These include rolling out the network’s Smart Street technology, which controls the voltage on the network to allow it to work more efficiently and save consumers money, forming a dedicated outreach team to allow wider participation in flexibility services, and partnering with stakeholders to deliver more grid-scale battery energy storage onto the network.
These and other changes will be delivered in phases between now and 2028, with the first phase already completed. Phase two will focus on initiating and rolling out the initial social DSO activities, while phase three will look to measure the success of the impact thus far. Phase four will begin to scale and optimise the measures installed, and the fifth phase will consist of a strategic review to ensure the DSO is prepared for the incoming RIIO-ED3.
Smyth stated that the move to becoming a Social DSO “is about embedding fairness at the heart of the energy transition”. He added: “The transition to distribution system operation isn’t just a technical shift; it’s essential for delivering a smarter, more flexible, and more inclusive energy system.”