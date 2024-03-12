Electricity North West partners with Electron to digitalise flexibility markets

Network operator Electricity North West has partnered with technology provider Electron to drive greater digitalisation into flexibility markets.
The two-year partnership will give the network operator access to ElectronConnect, a flexibility market platform that configures different market products and procures flexibility from different technology types and network level. The platform can also operate over different time scales, from day-ahead to year-ahead.
Electricity North West says it hopes the platform will “drive greater digitalisation and, in turn, liquidity and value into flexibility markets by lowering barriers to entry for flexibility service providers”.
The platform will also provide data-driven insights to help the operator better predict its flexibility availability, unlocking stacking opportunities.
Electricity North West strategy director Ben Grunfeld said: “By harnessing digitalisation and prioritising customer needs, we can seamlessly integrate renewable energy sources, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure that our customers have access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.”
Grid capacity is another key focus for distribution network operators (DNOs) and one that Electricity North West is also considering, as evidenced last month when the operator revealed that the aggregate capacity of new connections in its region has increased 10-fold from just under 400MW in 2020 to more than 4GW this year.