The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 12, 2024

Electricity North West partners with Electron to digitalise flexibility markets

By Lena Dias Martins
A pair of vans from the brand Electricity North West parked in front of electricity pylons.
The platform will also provide data-driven insights that can help the operator better predict its flexibility availability, unlocking stacking opportunities. Image: Electricity North West.

Network operator Electricity North West has partnered with technology provider Electron to drive greater digitalisation into flexibility markets.

The two-year partnership will give the network operator access to ElectronConnect, a flexibility market platform that configures different market products and procures flexibility from different technology types and network level. The platform can also operate over different time scales, from day-ahead to year-ahead.

Electricity North West says it hopes the platform will “drive greater digitalisation and, in turn, liquidity and value into flexibility markets by lowering barriers to entry for flexibility service providers”.

The platform will also provide data-driven insights to help the operator better predict its flexibility availability, unlocking stacking opportunities.

Electricity North West strategy director Ben Grunfeld said: “By harnessing digitalisation and prioritising customer needs, we can seamlessly integrate renewable energy sources, reduce carbon emissions, and ensure that our customers have access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.”

Grid capacity is another key focus for distribution network operators (DNOs) and one that Electricity North West is also considering, as evidenced last month when the operator revealed that the aggregate capacity of new connections in its region has increased 10-fold from just under 400MW in 2020 to more than 4GW this year.

Tags
Electricity North West, electron, Flexibility market
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
EV charging point UKPN

UKPN launches UK ‘first’ EV open-source power cut software

A pair of vans from the brand Electricity North West parked in front of electricity pylons.

Electricity North West partners with Electron to digitalise flexibility markets

Ofgem Electricity Meter

Ofgem issues call for input on domestic retail market affordability

The hydrogen-blend engines. Image: Centrica

Centrica completes 20MW hydrogen-blend peaker plant

53526288997_d0853bf2fa_c

Zonal pricing and new gas power stations will be introduced in Britain

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.