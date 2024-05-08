News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 8, 2024

ENA launches AI tool for connecting low-carbon technologies

By Ottilie Von Henning
UKPN EV Charging
Low-carbon technology to be made easier to connect by ENA Connect Direct. Image: UKPN

Energy Networks Association (ENA) has launched ENA Connect Direct, which improves, accelerates, and connects low-carbon technologies to the electricity network.

According to the trade association, ENA Connect Direct modernises and simplifies the application process, which can be slow and reliant on manual processes.

ENA Connect Direct upgrades the application process for some installers of residential low-carbon technologies such as heat pumps and solar panels. It provides a streamlined system which uses artificial intelligence (Aofferrovide instant approvals for most routine applications.

For Distribution Network Operators (DNOs), this means efficient delivery of accurate data, which provides increased visibility to aid network design and operation.

These tools are essential as electricity demand has increased significantly over the past decade. ENA’s data shows that residential households with low-carbon technologies have increased their peak usage to almost 15kW, compared to an average usage of less than 1kW in the 1960s.

Dan Clarke, head of innovation at the Energy Networks Association, said: “It is a great moment to launch ENA Connect Direct to improve the system currently in place for connecting low-carbon technologies to the grid. We have designed the platform to benefit all those involved with the application process – the installers, manufacturers, distribution network operators and ultimately the customer.”

AI in UK renewables

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly used in many renewable energy technologies, and the UK government has continually supported it.

This is clear from its recent £1.73 million funding allocation across eight projects which focus on the development of AI in the renewable sector.

These projects range from improving weather forecasting for solar energy production to helping consumers and businesses improve their energy efficiency and cut energy costs through AI-optimised energy efficiency software.

The project funding was sourced from the government’s AI for Decarbonisation Innovation Programme, part of the £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio.

The private sector has also been contributing to AI’s development in this sector. A key example of this is Veolia’s latest AI tool, which is used to increase the heat delivery capability of Sheffield’s District Energy Network by 25%.

In what the utility service company has called a UK-first, the data-driven thermohydraulic modelling tool optimised the network pressure and temperature of the 44km network connecting over 125 commercial and public sector buildings.

The tool is also expected to reduce peak loads by 20% by using data collected from across the network—including individual heat meters within connected buildings—and predicting heat demand and weather patterns.

Tags
decarbonisation, ena, energy efficiency, Energy Usage, ev charging, market, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
The two organisations also partnered in 2021. Image: National Grid.

National Grid, Smart Wire partner to support grid-enhancing APFC devices

DNV uk energy transition outlook

UK will miss net zero by 2050, decarbonisation by 2030, says DNV report

Ed Miliband speaking at Innovation Zero

‘The four horsemen of the apocalypse’: Labour identifies four key barriers in UK energy transition  

Octopus Energy Electric Vehicle

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Octopus on its V2G tariff and National Grid DSO’s expansion plan

SSE Renewables' Beatrice Offshore Windfarm, located off the coast of Scotland. Image: SEE Renewables.

‘Second biggest market for offshore wind’: UK hosts 43% of Europe’s capacity

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.