ENA’s Strategic Connections Group removes 10GW of ‘zombie’ connection projects

The Energy Networks Association (ENA) has released figures suggesting that, since it launched its Strategic Connections Group, electricity network operators (ENOs) have removed 10GW of “zombie” projects from the connections queue.
ENA characterises zombie projects as stalled or speculative schemes—which Cornwall Insight has called “phantom” projects—that prevent viable renewables projects progressing.
The Strategic Connections Group brings together ENOs, government and Ofgem to improve grid connections. Its activities have so far focused on three areas:
- Ensuring all projects within the queue are “on track” and meeting the milestones set out within their contracts.
- Facilitating discussions between network companies and developers when a project is behind schedule, and hasn’t reached the milestone it should have, to assess the reasons behind the delay, and assist with the progression of the project to meet any current and future milestones.
- Removing projects from the queue that have completely stalled and are no longer progressing, and terminating connection contracts.
According to ENA, the group will next turn its attention to ensuring a more effective and cohesive connection process between the transmission and distribution networks.
In April 2023, ENA said the current grid connection model is not fit for purpose, designed to accommodate fewer projects than currently witnessed with a much higher degree of certainty looking to connect.
In November 2023, Ofgem announced that it would allow National Grid ESO to terminate projects holding up the grid connections queue by implementing queue management milestones.
Lawrence Slade, chief executive of ENA, said: “Removing these stalled schemes is a necessary step to make the UK’s grid connection process faster but it’s just one part of the solution and work must continue at pace.
“We’re taking measures to more closely coordinate the connections process between distribution and transmission networks and we’re working with the government and regulator to help ensure the planning system is ready to enable the connections needed for the UK’s clean energy future.”
Grid connections remain the biggest barrier to renewables rollout
Cornwall Insight analysis suggests “streamlining the grid connections process and addressing speculative applications will be crucial to ensure a more efficient and successful path forward for renewable energy projects”.
Still, a recent report published by the consultancy found 75% of energy experts feel that getting a timely grid connection is the greatest challenge in the rollout of renewables in the UK.
Indeed, Slade added: “These projects are a sign that the ‘connection queue’ itself requires further reform, as there was 252GW more generation and supply capacity in the queue last year than is required by 2050 in even the most ambitious plans for the UK’s grid.”
Earlier this month, Ofgem published an open letter updating the work it is undertaking to progress key initiatives from the November 2023 Connections Action Plan (CAP).
The letter explains the framework that Ofgem has been considering, in discussion with the government and ESO, for delivering ‘Target Model Option 4’ (TMO4+). This was initially laid out in an open letter from April this year, actioning Ofgem and the government’s vision for a reformed grid connections process that facilitates viable projects and is aligned with future strategic network build and spatial energy planning.
Ofgem now considers it “vitally important” that alignment between connections and the strategic planning demands of the GB energy system be incorporated into the current connections reform.