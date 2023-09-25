News
Heat
September 25, 2023

Energy efficiency taskforce scrapped as members express disappointment

By John Lubbock
Image description required
British Gas' plans to close its loft and cavity wall insulation business are in response to an efficiency strategy and the impending end of the ECO scheme. Image: British Gas

Following the decision by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to move the gas boiler ban back to 2035, the government also announced over the weekend that it was scrapping the energy efficiency taskforce.

The body was intended to “advise and work with ministers on delivery of the government’s ambition to reduce total UK energy demand by 15% from 2021 levels by 2030, across domestic and commercial buildings and industrial processes.”

The BBC, who broke the story, reported that the taskforce “appears to be a casualty of Rishi Sunak’s decision to scrap energy efficiency regulations for landlords in an overhaul of green policies.” Members of the body were informed by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) by letter.

Research by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) also found that scrapping energy efficiency regulations for the private sector could cost British households £8 billion in higher bills over the next decade.

Director of the Carbon Co-op, Jonathan Atkinson, told the BBC that the government had U-turned on its long term strategy, saying “we’re not seeing any long term plans, and certainly what happened on Wednesday suggests a rowing back.”

Labour’s shadow climate and net zero secretary Ed Miliband said the decision was “shortsighted” and “shameful”. Laura Sandys, who chairs the government’s Energy Digitalisation Taskforce, and was also on the energy efficiency taskforce, said she was disappointed by the decision to scrap the taskforce.

Adam Scorer, chief executive officer of National Energy Action, another member of the taskforce, reiterated 

Scorer also called last week’s news “Hand grenades thrown into the #netzero #fuelpoverty mission last week”.

Another member of the taskforce, Simon McWhirter, deputy chief executive officer of the UK Green Building Council, said the industry had reacted with “anger and frustration at this latest policy U-turn”.

A spokesperson for DESNZ told the BBC: “We would like to thank the Energy Efficiency Taskforce for its work in supporting our ambition to reduce total UK energy demand by 15% from 2021 levels by 2030. We have invested £6.6bn in energy efficiency upgrades this Parliament and will continue to support families in making their homes more efficient, helping them to cut bills while also achieving net zero in a pragmatic, proportionate and realistic way.”

