EV Roundup: Call to protect UK EV market; Durham students’ solar EV; grid upgrades in Wales to help EV drivers 

This week we have a packed EV roundup as the rollout of charging infrastructure continues, grid upgrades are taking place in Wales, Durham students have designed a solar car to compete in the World Solar Challenge, and an auto-leasing company director has called on the government to do more to protect the UK EV market from being dominated by cheap Chinese models which could lack data security.
Call for UK government aid to protect domestic EV market
The director of car leasing company Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, Keith Hawes, has called on the government provide support to UK car producers to prevent the dominance of Chinese companies in the UK market.
Hawes raised concerns that with the 2030 deadline to stop selling petrol and diesel cars, UK consumers will turn to low cost Chinese EVs which dominate the market. This dominance could also cause security concerns, with Chinese companies like Hikvision, which makes CCTV cameras, being accused of sharing data with the Chinese state.
Keith Hawes said “The dominance in producing low-cost electric vehicles by the Chinese may or may not come as a surprise for some since they have been investing in EV vehicle technology for some considerable time. MG is perhaps the best-known Chinese brand currently in the UK selling a very capable range of electric versions. Not as well known is that Volvo and their EV brand, Polestar together with LVEC (London Electric Vehicle Company – building Taxis and Commercial vehicles in Coventry) are all owned by Chinese Geely Automotive. Over the coming months, we will see numerous new Chinese brands arriving in the UK.”
Hawes said that in 2022, China accounted for around 60% of global electric car sales, but there are now security concerns about Chinese companies that could share data with their government or intelligence services.
“Britain is extremely capable of making excellent electric cars, but our lack of access to raw materials and slow investment in building factory capacity to fuel a strong supply chain could take years to achieve capacity,” Hawes added.
Hawes called for “a clear unencumbered strategy for UK production. The UK Government should already be driving this at pace with local and prospective OEMs. The issue will be whether local production can compete on price with the potential wave of low-priced Chinese products on their way. Unless things happen quickly to develop these cars in the UK it may be too late.”
Durham Students design solar EV to compete in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge
Durham University students have designed a three-wheeled asymmetrical catamaran-style car to compete in the 3,000km Bridgestone World Solar Challenge.
The car uses only 1kWh of electricity when running, equivalent to a microwave, and features custom made Bridgestone ENLITEN tyres.
The car has been in development for two years, with Bridgestone’s tyres a crucial feature of the car’s sustainability and efficiency.
The car features a 5kWh battery pack which has a range of 350km on a single charge, carbon fibre lightweight wheels, induction cooling, advanced suspension and “a micro-pyramid surface on the solar array to improve its efficiency.”
Since 1987, the World Solar Challenge has seen students compete to design a solar powered car to drive from Darwin to Adelaide in Australia.
“We are proud to support the World Solar Challenge, and to be a part of the effort to drive innovation and sustainability in the transportation sector,” said Andrea Manenti, vice president of Bridgestone North. “Through our sponsorship and support of Durham University Solar Car, we aim to inspire and support the next generation of engineers and leaders, who will play a crucial role in shaping the future of sustainable mobility.”
GRIDSERVE partners with Dootrix for software development
EV charging company GRIDSERVE has chosen Dootrix as its principal software development partner.
The multi-million pound partnership with Microsoft Azure experts Dootrix will help GRIDSERVE with the ongoing rollout of its charging point network across the UK.
Dootrix will provide UX and backend cloud engineering services to improve GRIDSERVE’s services for customers. The two companies have been working together since 2019, and the announcement cements this partnership with Dootrix becoming the first-choice software partner for GRIDSERVE’s services.
GRIDSERVE said in a statement that the partnership will focus on the driver interface before before diversifying to offer a range of forecourt, vehicle and ancillary services.
The company has also announced new EV charging infrastructre near Saint Austell in Cornwall, featuring “Six High Power 350kW-capable chargers and six Low Power AC chargers come complete with a state-of-the-art solar canopy and 1MW battery.”
Six High Power 350kW-capable chargers and six Low Power AC chargers come complete with a state-of-the-art solar canopy and 1MW battery.
Six High Power 350kW-capable chargers and six Low Power AC chargers come complete with a state-of-the-art solar canopy and 1MW battery.
Find out more here 👉 https://t.co/k1Jvs57TK7 pic.twitter.com/NDuALGQp8L
“GRIDSERVE has worked with a number of partners over the years and it’s a huge endorsement of Dootrix that they chose us to help realise their goals,” says Dootrix chief executive Rob Borley. “We couldn’t be prouder to be working with one of the fastest growing, innovative, and passionate companies; one that’s set to transform the EV experience and help save the planet in the process.”
“From our first meetings with GRIDSERVE, we knew we had an alignment of values and ambitions, and we are delighted to be working with them on the next stage of their development, as they solidify their position as one of the key players in their space,” adds Account Director, Sam Nicholson, who oversees Dootrix’s partnership with GRIDSERVE.
Dootrix has already helped GRIDSERVE build software for payment facilitation, charging session data analytics, and back office integration. They have helped build a data team and data lab to make the best use of analytics across a range of services.
SP Energy Networks completes grid upgrades to unlock EV charging in Wales
SP Energy Networks (SPEN) has completed upgrades to the electricity grid in Mid and North Wales, which the company says will pave the way for the rollout of rapid EV charging.
The work is part of SPEN’s Green Recovery Investment Project. The Distribution Network Operator has been working with Ofgem and the Energy Networks Association to secure £60 million to help accelerate low carbon technologies and the drive to net zero.
SPEN has undertaken the investment in collaboration with the Welsh Government and Transport for Wales. The company says the upgrades will allow for more low carbon car journeys across Wales, and reduce range anxiety. It will also help meet the Welsh government’s target of 4000 rapid EV chargers by 2030
SP Energy Networks Manweb director Liam O’Sullivan said: “We’ve worked closely with our partners to identify more than 20 sites that will benefit from new infrastructure for EV charge points, which will really make a difference to those commuting and travelling through Mid and North Wales.”
Collaboration with Welsh Government and Transport for Wales sees vital EV infrastructure investment projects across Wales complete and already supporting drivers.
“By taking a forward-looking approach and delivering ahead of need, the Green Recovery Investment project ensures capacity is available as people make the move to low carbon technologies like electric vehicles and heat pumps.”
“And we’re already seeing that in action with connections at some sites already up and running and supporting customers on their journeys, such as the Rhug Estate which now makes use of eight rapid, EV chargers, making it the second largest EV charging site in Wales.
The Welsh government hopes to increase the number of people visiting businesses and tourist destinations by making them more accessible. Eight sites have been selected in collaboration with Transport for Wales, to ensure that EV charging is also available in rural areas.
Geoff Ogden, chief planning and development officer, Transport for Wales said: “Proactive infrastructure investment is absolutely crucial is we are to achieve Net Zero. We’ve worked with SP Energy Networks to identify 8 sites, 7 of which are now live, and it’s great to see they are already well used, particularly at Dolgellau.”
Zest opens new rapid EV charging site in north Essex
Zest has announced the latest project in its rollout of EV charging infrastructure with charging bays at a Spar shop in Clavering, Essex.
The Spar underwent a £250,000 refurbishment in 2022, and has now had a 75kW charge point installed which can charge two EVs in around 30 minutes.
Zest will operate and maintain the facility to provide a reliable long-term service.
Muru Visana, owner of Clavering Spar, said: “Having charging facilities here is important to us and important to the village. We want customers, visitors, and the local community to be able to top-up quicky and easily. As EVs become mainstream, charging here will reinforce our store’s place at the heart of village life.”
Robin Heap, chief executive of Zest, said: “In the near future, we’ll all just plug-in and top-up where we park, and we’ll favour places with the most convenient facilities. Perceptive retailers who prepare for the future now are those that will benefit most from this sea change in consumer behaviour.”