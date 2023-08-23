EV Roundup: MoD trials hydrogen EV charging; myenergi and cinch partner to lower home charging costs

In this week’s EV Roundup, the MoD installs hydrogen charging facilities for its support fleet, myenergi and cinch partner to offer lower cost home charging, IEA data suggests 30% of SUVs will be electric by 2030 and Osprey has announced the rollout of new chargepoints across the UK.
Ministry of Defence launches hydrogen charging facilities for its EVs
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) Defence Support organisation has launched the first of three hydrogen-fuelled charging facilities to power its Front-Line Command electric vehicle (EV) fleet.
The hydrogen power units (HPUs) will be rolled out at RAF Leeming first, followed by HMNB Devonport and Merville Barracks, Colchester. The MoD said the trial was “just one of the ways Defence might be able to manage electric vehicles in the future”, with the military also looking to use hydrogen in other ways, such as fully hydrogen-powered vehicles.
The MoD hopes to have a “zero-emissions at the tailpipe” Defence Support fleet by the end of December 2027.
Air Vice Marshal Richard Hill, director defence support major programmes, said: “Working with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO), and the three Services, this trial will further our understanding of hydrogen’s place in Defence’s future energy mix. Using hydrogen to power some of our white fleet electric vehicles is a significant step forward in accessing a broader range of sustainable energy sources. This will provide resilience and mobility in off-grid and compromised-supply locations.”
RAF Leeming Station Commander, Group Captain Gareth Prendergast said: “It is fantastic to be part of the Defence Support programme exploring the use of hydrogen and how it may support Defence capabilities in the future. The GeoPura system allows us to demonstrate the concept here at RAF Leeming and understand how it can increase resiliency on our bases and influence operations at home and overseas.”
The MoD said the work aligned with the government target of 100% zero emissions at the tailpipe for car and small van fleet by the end of December 2027, and with the Ministry of Defence and Defence Support’s sustainability aims.
The hydrogen is being provided by renewable energy specialists, GeoPura, who are also providing charging and payment infrastructure for the facility.
myenergi partners with online marketplace cinch to lower chargepoint costs
Smart tech manufacturer myenergi has announced a partnership agreement with online car marketplace cinch to make EV home charging more affordable.
Cinch customers will be able to access discounts on the purchase and installation of the myenergi zappi range of chargers, with drivers able to save up to £280 on either tethered or untethered models.
The zappi range is grid-compatible with optional charging modes capable of using renewable electricity generated by consumers’ own solar PV.
Jordan Brompton, co-founder of myenergi, commented: “We’re delighted to be partnering with cinch. As two companies both committed to driving the future and accelerating the transition to electrification, it really is the perfect pairing.”
“With the transition to electrification accelerating at pace, ensuring sufficient charging infrastructure is key to making EV adoption smooth, simple and hassle-free. With around 80% of all charging taking place at home, it’s important to have a reliable charger – like zappi – that’s not just suitable for charging today, but fit for the future too,” Brompton added.
Abhishek Sampat, head of electric vehicles at Constellation Automotive Group (BCA, cinch, webuyanycar.com), added: “With the 2030 ban on selling new diesel and petrol cars looming, collaboration is key to help the UK lead the way in electrification. Our partnership with myenergi will help to further accelerate EV adoption and provide a cost-effective way for our customers to access the market’s best eco-smart charging tech.”
IEA says 30% of new SUV sales will be electric by 2030
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said that 30% of SUVs will be electric by 2030, up from 4.6% in 2023, according to SUV dealership Saxton 4×4.
The transition to EVs is currently slower for SUVs than other car types. As of 2023, only 4.6% of new SUV sales are electric, compared to 8.3% for other types of passenger vehicles.
Electric SUVs tend to cost more and have fewer available models, but demand is predicted to rise, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences.
UK SUV dealership Saxton 4×4 has recently launched a new website to showcase the dealership’s cars, as it aims to capitalise on the rise in adoption of EVs in the UK.
EV adoption has risen in recent years, with a growth rate of 137% in Europe in 2022, and a growth rate of 186% in 2022 in the UK, according to Saxton 4×4.
The company said it is “witnessing a remarkable shift in consumer preference towards electric SUVs. This change aligns with the global trend of increasing electric vehicle adoption, as highlighted in the recent International Energy Agency (IEA) report.”
Osprey unveils new chargepoints in Lancashire and Scotland
EV chargepoint network Osprey Charging has installed eight new chargepoints at New Hall Hey Retail Park in Rossendale, Lancashire.
The ultra-rapid chargepoints can deliver up to 300kW, are compatible with every EV on the market today, and can add 100 miles of range in just 15-20 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery.
The chargepoints are compatible with all major bank cards, the Osprey app, Apple/Google pay and other third party payment methods.
The company has also announced 14 new chargepoints across two locations in the Scottish Highlands, at Loch Lomond and Wishaw.
🏴 Not one, but TWO new Scottish hubs have gone live in the space of a week!— Osprey Charging (@OspreyCharging) August 23, 2023
1. Queen of the Loch, Loch Lomond G83 8QW – 6 x 150kW
2. Caledonian Retail Park, Wishaw ML2 7UR – 8 x 150kW
💳Accept contactless
♿Improved accessibility
📍Osprey App @zap_map @WattsUp @OctopusElectro… pic.twitter.com/QpfnDlVrsQ
In May, Osprey launched the “South West’s largest EV charging hub” consisting of 16 ultra-rapid chargepoints.
Ian Johnston, chief executive of Osprey Charging, said “As EV uptake increases across the country ahead of the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles, more and more of Lancashire’s visitors will look for EV charging as standard. Osprey has funded this installation, operation and oversees maintenance of the chargers which are all supplied with renewable energy. The retail park operator benefits from a future-proofed car park and attracting more EV drivers as customers.”