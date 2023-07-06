EVIEs Awards spotlight: EV Scale-Up of the Year

As we look forward to this year’s Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) in November, there’s still time to submit applications for categories such as EV Scale-Up of the Year.
This is the first time that Solar Media has run this award, which will be bestowed during a ceremony at The Brewery in London on 21 November.
Entries for all categories are free with application windows set to close Friday 4 August 23:45 BST so ensure you apply and see your efforts are recognised at this year’s awards ceremony.
A full list of criteria to enter each category can be found here.
Who should enter
The EV Scale-Up of the Year award looks to recognise the achievements of companies that have managed to go from strength-to-strength in recent years, to grow beyond start-up scale.
Like Start-Up of the Year, there is strict eligibility criteria in place for this award, and it must have grown by 20% (whether this be in employee numbers or turnover) in the last three years, have a profitable and scalable model, but still be under five years in age at the time the nominations window opened (therefore 15 March 2018).
Nominations should include details of the service the company provides, any industry innovations it has introduced and provide a succinct summary of how the company has managed to grow beyond the initial start-up phase into a growing and dynamic organisation.
How to enter
Step one
Visit the online submission page here and select a category. You can always come back and select another category or change your initial selection should you wish.
Step two
Create an account (this takes no more than 2 minutes).
Step three
Once your account is created, you can select your specific categories. We recommend having two pages open at the same time – your submission page as well as the categories page with the criteria.
Step four
From here, you’ll be prompted for mandatory details such as name of the entry, and you can add as much or as little detail as you like.
Step five
Sit back, relax and wait to see if your submission(s) make the shortlists when they are published later this year.
Deadline to enter is 4 August! Don’t miss out!