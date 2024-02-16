Average fuel poverty gap increases by 66% between 2020 and 2023

The UK government has released its latest fuel poverty statistics indicating that the average fuel poverty gap has increased by 66% between 2020 and 2023, something that has been labelled “shameful” by think tank E3G.
The newly released figures show that the fuel poverty crisis is deepening, with the average fuel poverty gap now “greater than any point since the UK government began measuring it”. Fuel-poor households now pay on average £417 per year more for energy than if they were living in a more efficient home, up 20% from 2022 when the figure stood at £348.
Alongside this, the new official statistics show that 1.17 million households with children in England are in fuel poverty, up from 1.15 million in 2022. Additionally, 2.1 million vulnerable households are now in fuel poverty, an increase from 2022.
It is worth noting that fuel poverty levels have increased since 2020 primarily due to the energy crisis which saw energy bill costs sharply rise. Although the energy market appears to be stabilising, the cost of energy is still much higher than pre-2020 levels. This can be seen in the graph below:
According to the statistics, the government believes that in 2024, fuel poverty will decrease to 12.7% (3.12 million), with the average fuel poverty gap falling by 8% in real terms to £385 (in 2023 prices). In 2024, an estimated 55.5% of all low-income households are projected to live in a property with a fuel poverty energy efficiency rating (FPEER) of band C or better.
The statistics also show regional variations. Nearly one in five households in the West Midlands are classed as fuel poor. Meanwhile, in the South West, it would take an extra £634 to lift homes out of fuel poverty. The statistics also show that households in the private rented sector are at the highest risk of fuel poverty.
Fuel poverty statistics labelled as ‘shameful’ by industry
Commenting on the statistics, E3G UK energy lead, Juliet Phillips, stated it is “shameful that in a country as wealthy as England, so many households cannot afford to heat their homes to a healthy and comfortable level”.
She added: “New statistics show that no progress has been made in reducing fuel poverty rates in the past year, and that for those struggling to pay their energy bills, things have gotten a lot worse.”
This stance is supported by Adam Scorer, chief executive of National Energy Action, who stated that the figures show that “no progress has been made over the past year”.
He said: “The ‘fuel poverty gap’ has grown by 66% since 2020 and the government metric that reflects how many low income households live in the least efficient homes has remained unchanged in the same period.
“At this rate, the government will miss its 2030 legal fuel poverty target by a country mile and millions will be stuck unable to afford to keep their homes and their families warm and well.”