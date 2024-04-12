Funding allocated to support households struggling with higher energy costs  

Devon County Council has confirmed it will receive government funds to help households struggling to pay high energy bills.
Despite a drop in energy prices this month, Citizens Advice reported that average energy costs are as high as last year, with 5.3 million people currently living in households in debt to their energy supplier.
Devon Council is set to receive just over £5 million to help those households.
The total level of Household Support Funding Devon has received so far is £30 million, and this fifth round will run between April and September 2024.
By mid-May, the council will submit plans to the Department of Work and Pensions to determine how the latest funding will be available.
Councilor Roger Croad, cabinet member responsible for public health and communities, said that although plans are yet to be finalised, the council “want to continue working closely with Citizens Advice Devon, as well as our District, City and Borough councils and voluntary and community sector to support households that are most in need and struggling to pay for energy, food, water and other essential items”.
Although it is intended to help households with the most need, the funding is specifically available to those who may not be eligible for other government support.
The plans are also expected to include a funding allocation for families in receipt of Free School Meals as well as for low-income households with children and young people to provide financial support with energy bills.
Citizens Advice Devon will continue to receive funding to support households using pre-payment and credit meters.
Council support is available across Devon Country. Croad said: “With our partners, we are doing what we can to help families and households through these difficult times.”
Schemes, grants and benefits are available nationwide to assist with home energy costs.