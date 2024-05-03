National Grid, Smart Wire partner to support grid-enhancing APFC devices

National Grid has partnered with US-based grid infrastructure firm Smart Wire, which will see a tool developed to coordinate the installation and operation of advanced power flow control (APFC) devices.
The project, revealed yesterday (2 May), aims to better use grid-enhancing technologies like APFC devices, reduce network congestion, and maximise the potential of existing infrastructure.
It is being supported by the Network Innovation Allowance, an Ofgem incentive for funding smaller innovation Projects that can deliver benefits to customers.
APFCs resolve bottlenecks by intelligently distributing power across circuits in real-time, freeing up electricity flow.
The project aims to use the new tool to help coordinate the dispatch of existing APFCs on the network while identifying the best locations for future installations of additional technologies, including dynamic line rating (DLR).
Hêdd Roberts, general manager for Europe and APAC at Smart Wires, said: “Our collaboration with National Grid on this new software-based project will optimise the deployment of grid enhancing technologies, paving the way for a more efficient and sustainable grid in the UK and abroad.”
This is not the first time National Grid and Smart Wires have teamed up. In 2021, the companies looked to scale up the deployment of SmartValves to unlock a further 500MW of capacity on National Grid Electricity Transmission’s system.
The modular power flow control technology created by Smart Wires was installed near Harker and Penwortham to allow more renewable energy to be added to the network. As a modular solution, the SmartValves can be added to existing projects and moved between sites depending on the capacity required on each circuit at a given time.