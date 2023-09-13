Guernsey partners with Siemens to create new electricity strategy

The government of Guernsey has approved a new electricity system strategy developed in partnership with Siemens AG.
The States of Guernsey, the island’s parliament, is aiming to enhance its electricity system to meet a predicted increase in demand, and support the Island’s net zero ambition.
The plan outlines a strategic direction based on additional interconnection, on-island renewables in the form of solar PV and offshore renewables. The Electricity Strategy for Guernsey, approved on 7 September, lays out how the Island plans to manage increased demand, achieve security of supply, affordability, and meet its goal of zero by 2050 at the latest.
The island’s government hopes to create more solar and wind energy, both onshore and off, and install a second subsea cable to France with a 100MW capacity. The administration will now conduct exploratory work on the implementation and funding options available for the three main components of the plan.
Siemens proposed six different models for the island’s electricity system in partnership with the States of Guernsey’s Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, other elected politicians, Guernsey’s energy providers and business organisations.
We partnered with @Govgg to develop a new electricity strategy for Guernsey. It sets out how the Island will manage increased demand while balancing security of supply, affordability, and meeting its goal of #NetZero by 2050. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/jK86aimB9r pic.twitter.com/NobTRRuJdP— Siemens UK (@SiemensUKNews) September 11, 2023
The island’s government says that the strategy will also allow them to make cost savings, as the cost of maintenance for its existing infrastructure is estimated to be more expensive than the reforms to the island’s energy system.
Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, president of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, at the States of Guernsey, said: “We know that demand for electricity on the Island is going to continue to grow and it’s vital that we have a plan in place to meet it while delivering on our net zero ambitions and ensuring supply is affordable and reliable.
“We’re grateful to Siemens for the extensive technical support it has provided in developing this important strategy, which will allow us to meet those goals.”
Ellis Williams, executive consultant at Siemens, said: “This strategy gives Guernsey a roadmap that will allow it to boost its energy security, progress towards net zero, and unlock economic growth opportunities across the Island. It also plays a valuable role in protecting Guernsey’s unique natural surroundings for future generations.
“There are a number of islands which are facing similar challenges when it comes to energy security and net zero, and initiatives such as this will be critical if we are to achieve our environmental goals.Our experience in developing and executing similar strategies in territories around the world left us well placed to help tackle this challenge.”
Siemens has also worked on similar energy strategy projects for Madeira and the Galapagos Islands. Siemens is also helping to deliver the 700MW Celtic interconnector project between Ireland and Brittany in France.
