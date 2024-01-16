Hyundai chooses Ohme as home EV charging partner

Korean automaker Hyundai has chosen UK electric vehicle (EV) charging firm Ohme as its official home charging partner.
The partnership will see Hyundai recommend Ohme chargers to EV customers, specifically the smart chargers for their cost-saving abilities.
Ohme’s technology connects the charger to the grid in real-time, allowing for automatic adjustments that are meant to optimise the cost of charging.
According to the company, for an average UK driver doing 6,800 miles per annum, “running a Hyundai IONIQ 6 with its 77.4kWh battery, which has a worldwide harmonised light vehicle test procedure (WLTP) range of 338 miles, and an Ohme smart charger on Intelligent Octopus Go, could cost £116.80”.
The standard variable tariff, on the other hand, would cost £451.62 for the same distance and an equivalent petrol car would be more than £1,200.
Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “With EVs now thoroughly mainstream, Hyundai is welcoming buyers of all ages and all levels of experience into their first pure electric car. Rather than put the burden of education on them, we’re curating an ecosystem of services and offers that will do the thinking for them.”
Ohme’s empire
Hyundai is not the first automotive giant to join Ohme’s EV charging sphere, with the company having first partnered with Volkswagen Group as its UK official charger provider soon after its launch in 2017.
As of April 2023, Ohme was partnered with both Audi and Perry Motor Sales in deals which mirror the parameters of the Hyundai partnership.
The carmakers recommend Ohme chargers to their EV customers and display them alongside their vehicles in public showrooms and Ohme provide the charging technology in return.
In August 2023, Ohme announced a partnership with Mercedes-Benz, offering customers the ability to charge a 66kWH EV battery from 0-80% for less than £4.
The charging provider uses similar techniques as is promised for Hyundai; off-peak tariffs and intelligent grid optimisation.