IDRIC boosts 13 new research projects with £1.2m funding

The Industrial Decarbonisation Research and Innovation Centre (IDRIC) has announced £1.2 million funding for 13 new research projects.
Backed by the UK Research and Innovation department’s (UKRIs) Industrial Decarbonisation Challenge, projects that were awarded funding include the ‘Visual Intelligence and Industrial Decarbonisation in South Wales’ project by Cardiff University which looks into mapping industrial decarbonisation and ‘Global Lessons on Net Zero: Harnessing best practices of industrial decarbonisation for UK clusters’ by the University of Sussex which aims to develop a decarbonisation policy.
The first two phases of funding will also support projects from the universities of Durham, South Wales, Sussex, Oxford Strathclyde, Lincoln, Liverpool, Sheffield, Heriot-Watt University and Imperial College London.
“IDRIC’s programme has demonstrated that we have the tools to be responsive to industry needs and become an engine of green growth. This new round of flex funding will help develop practices that significantly aid the decarbonisation of industry,” said Professor Mercedes Maroto-Valer, director of IDRIC.
“We have successfully developed an influential and impactful network at a critical time, bringing academics and industries together, across UK industrial clusters. This is an important step towards achieving net zero for the UK industry in an integrated and innovative manner.
“IDRIC’s progress over its two years has been wide-ranging. By integrating findings from across IDRIC’s research portfolio, we are directly informing plans for decarbonisation in some of the UK’s largest industrial clusters and generating collaboration between those clusters and academic research teams local to them.”
Since the launch of the IDRIC two years ago, the body has said it has awarded £16.8 million to more than 60 research projects in the UK.