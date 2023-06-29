Industry reacts to ‘unacceptable lack of progress’ highlighted by CCC 2023 report

The energy sector has rallied to concur with the conclusion drawn by the Climate Change Committee (CCC) in its latest annual report on the UK government’s progress in reducing carbon emissions (published 28 June) declaring that the UK is “failing in much of its [renewable energy] implementation”.
Lack of urgency and progress
One of the key criticisms voiced by the energy sector was the UK government’s policy indecision leading to a lack of progress within the UK’s reduction of carbon emissions.
“Inaction speaks louder than words – today’s CCC report demonstrates yet again that policy indecision across the decentralised energy sector is hampering efforts to progress a low carbon, low cost, and secure energy future,” said Chris Friedler, policy manager at the Association of Decentralised Energy (ADE).
“With an unacceptable lack of progress in scaling up energy efficiency for the broader market, the ADE has recommended new regulatory standards are urgently investigated for the owner occupier sector, with government responses to the private rented and lenders consultations published immediately. Our recent report, Owning Opportunity, provides the government with a route to begin this vital decarbonisation pathway.”
Faris Churcher, business lead gas & energy transition at manufacturer Oxfordflow also highlighted that the UK government’s promises to implement policies and support schemes to significantly reduce the UK’s carbon consumption must be followed by urgent action.
“The UK government has made strong statements, but there is a lack of urgency to deliver on them, including projects to ensure the UK’s existing gas transmission infrastructure is hydrogen-ready before the end of 2023,” said Churcher.
“The report zeros in on the need to reduce emissions and how ‘contingency plans’ are being developed, but it is vital that we move quickly. Our goal has always been to create valves that not only eliminate emissions, but that enable the energy transition by developing solutions that are suitable for emerging sectors like hydrogen. If we as a country are to meet the emissions targets government has set, then we need to think about every aspect of our energy system. Every piece of the puzzle, both large or small, needs to be scrutinised – and more needs to be done both at government and industry level to accelerate those changes.”
The consumer cost
Some sector participants also highlighted how the government’s inaction in reducing the nation’s carbon emissions harms consumers.
“The cost of the government’s inaction is being borne by families up and down the country. As well as undermining the government’s own net zero targets, it drains our wallets and leaves our homes cold in winter, and overheated in summer – that is why we must invest in energy efficient measures (as well as renewables) if we are to get back on track,” said Ashok Sinha, CEO at the climate change charity Ashden.
“The government should provide the powers and consistent funding that local authorities need to deliver this revolution, allowing them to support innovative UK businesses tackling decarbonisation and energy efficiency such as previous Ashden Award winners Carbon Co-op which trains building contractors in retrofit or Kensa – a UK company manufacturing and installing thousands of ground source heat pumps. Scale-up of businesses like these can create thousands of good green jobs across the country.”
Welcome first steps
Although the CCC report called for greater urgency and proactiveness in the government’s approach to carbon emission reductions, some members of the industry highlighted the positive movements that have already been implemented to this end by the government.
“The CCC is right to conclude that solar energy growth must increase markedly for the UK to reach its climate and energy targets. But I have every expectation that next year’s report will reach very different conclusions,” said Solar Energy UK chief executive Chris Hewett.
“By then, the taskforce, which I co-chair with energy minister Graham Stuart, will have outlined what needs to be done to resolve the sector’s key blockers to growth and maximise its contribution to jobs and the economy.”
Referencing the government’s proposal to fine companies that fail to meet heat pump production quotas Henk van den Berg, strategic business manager of heating and renewables at Daikin UK, commented:
“The UK’s strategy to encourage renewable heating technology uptake has been too weak for too long. Nothing is more important than driving the nation’s transition away from harmful gas boilers, creating green jobs and a green supply chain in the UK.
“The new government proposals to fine companies who miss quotas for heat pump production and installation are a welcome first step, as is the plan to use this revenue to incentivise heat pump companies to ramp up production.”
Although this is a welcome first step, Van den Berg highlighted room for extra measures to bolster heat pump production in the UK.
“We’d like to see government go further and extend its subsidies to cover hybrid heat pumps, which can be a helpful transition step for households looking to embrace new technology,” concluded Van den Berg.
“This will further stimulate demand and, in turn, incentivise gas boiler manufacturers to accelerate their diversification into heat pumps.”