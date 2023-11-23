The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 23, 2023

January price cap over £2,000 less than Q1 2023

By Lena Dias Martins
Image description required
Despite being on a more positive trajectory, the price cap rise from then end of this year to the beginning of the next is coming at a trying time for UK households. Image: British Gas.

Ofgem has confirmed the Default Tariff Price Cap between 1 January to 31 March 2024 will be set at £1,928 – £2,356 less than the price cap for the same period this year.

Representing an increase of £94 (5%) compared to the current cap, the vast difference between next year’s Q1 price cap and this year’s is a welcome illustration of a slowly subsiding energy crisis.

The price cap refers to the annual price of energy for a typical dual fuel household paying by direct debit.

Energy price per unit 

1 October to 31 December 2023		Energy price per unit 

1 January to 31 March 2024
Electricity27.35 pence per kWh
53.37 pence daily standing charge		28.62 pence per kWh
53.35 pence daily standing charge
Gas6.89 pence per kWh
29.62 pence daily standing charge		7.42 pence per kWh 
29.60 pence daily standing charge
Data: Ofgem.

Despite being on a more positive trajectory, the price cap rise from the end of this year to the beginning of the next is coming at a trying time for UK households. Especially as the decrease between the two Q1 price caps will be little felt by households due to the Energy Price Guarantee capping energy bills to £2,500 this time last year.

Cornwall Insight have attributed the increased price cap to the UK’s increasing reliance on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), making the nation more susceptible to geopolitical influence on the energy wholesale market, such as Australian LNG strikes. This reliance on fossil fuels caused the market researcher’s predictions for the rest of 2024 to increase by 5-6% or £91-£110.

There was little mention of direct support with energy bills in yesterday’s Autumn Statement, which Cornwall Insight’s principal consultant, Dr Craig Lowrey, predicted will lead consumers to look at reducing their energy consumption to help handle high energy prices.

However, Lowrey noted: “Given that standing charges for gas and electricity make up about 16% of overall household bills, even those who use less energy might find themselves grappling with escalating costs. Ofgem’s recently announced review acknowledges this imbalance, but it’s a complex issue. Redistributing these charges might assist some but could harm vulnerable individuals in less energy-efficient homes or those with higher energy needs.”

Lowrey refers to Ofgem’s review into how standing charges are applied to bills to help tackle rising costs, which was announced last week (17 November).

Tags
default tariff price cap, energy bills, ofgem, price cap
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
The UK's battery manufacturing prospects took a hit at the start of the year with the collapse of Britishvolt who planned to develop a gigafactory in Northumberland (above). Image: Britishvolt.

UK gov must ‘urgently’ create attractive environment for EV battery manufacturing

The plans will enable renewable generation projects to support the UK on its decarbonisation journey sooner. Image: Siemens.

Grid Connections Action Plan: overhaul will cut connection timeframes to an average of six months

Image description required

January price cap over £2,000 less than Q1 2023

GridBeyond will use its Point AI-driven platform to optimise the 10.8MW front-of-the-meter battery. Image: GridBeyond.

How climate change is impacting the UK’s wind production

52427622209_4921b5a89d_c

Autumn Statement: Hunt to cut grid action delays by 90% and remove windfall tax for new renewable projects

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.