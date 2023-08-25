News
Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
August 25, 2023

Reduced Q4 price cap remains over £700 above pre-crisis levels

By Lena Dias Martins
 The new cap represents a £151 drop from the current cap. Image: Robert Owen-Wahl (Pixabay).

Ofgem has today (25 August) announced that the Q4 (1 October – 31 December) energy price cap will be set at £1,923 – £785 more than the April 2021 cap.

Set at an annual level, the cap represents the average cost of energy for a dual fuel household paying by direct debit on the current typical domestic consumption values (TDCV) rate, which the energy regulator recently decreased.

The new cap represents a £151 drop from the current cap and is the lowest level since October 2021, reflecting a fall in wholesale energy prices and market stabilisation.

Direct Debit Prepayment Standard Credit Economy 7 (electricity only Direct Debit) 
July – Sept 2023 cap £2,074 £2,077 £2,211 £1,400 
Oct – Dec 2023 cap 
£1,923 £1,949 £2,052 £1,298 
Data: Ofgem.

In order to support domestic energy customers, Ofgem stated that it expects energy regulators to continue improving customer service and ensure support is “accessible, responsive and understanding, including giving time to make pay arrangements and directing customers to further support and advice.”

The energy regulator also noted that it was seeing emerging competitive fixed energy price deals hinting at a slow return to a pre-crisis market.

Alongside the price cap, Ofgem also published a number of decisions including:

  • Final Decision to raise the Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) allowance by £10 per customer per year.
  • Remove the temporary Renewable Obligation (RO) ringfencing allowance (worth £8 per customer) which will be covered by the additional EBIT costs.
  • Implementing a new sliding scale for EBIT so that if prices surge, the EBIT allowance reduces as a percentage preventing suppliers making excessive cash gains in a high price market.

“It is welcome news that the price cap continues to fall, however, we know people are struggling with the wider cost of living challenges and I can’t offer any certainty that things will ease this winter,” said Jonathan Brearley, CEO of Ofgem.

“That’s why we’ve introduced new measures to support consumers including reducing costs for those on pre-payment meters, and introducing a prepayment meter (PPM) code of conduct that all suppliers need to meet before they restart installation of any mandatory PPMs.  

“There are signs that the financial outlook for suppliers is stabilising and reasonable profits are returning. With the small additional allowance we’ve made to EBIT, this means there should be no excuses for suppliers not to be doing all they can to support their customers this winter, and to reinforce this we’ll be introducing a consumer code of conduct which we will look to have in place by winter.”

Brearley added: “This code will ensure there are clear expectations of supplier behaviours especially for their most vulnerable consumers with whom suppliers should be reaching out proactively, with compassion and understanding. There are great examples of suppliers already doing this but I want to see this become the norm in such an essential sector that has such a big impact on people’s lives.”

The Centre for Policy Studies (CPS) recently called for the abolishment of the price cap claiming it has gone “far beyond its intended purpose” by becoming a de facto regulated market price.

Tags
default tariff price cap, domestic energy bills, domestic energy customers, energy crisis, ofgem, price cap
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
GettyImages-662095604-1024x683_750_420_80_s_c1

Calls for new public fund to keep UK in the race to net zero

The Nick Winser report: Battery storage could mitigate the cost of grid infrastructure. Image: SP Energy Networks.

The Nick Winser report: Battery storage could mitigate the cost of grid infrastructure

heating-949081_1920

6.3 million UK households face fuel poverty, as price cap concerns loom

Recharge UK calls for EV accessibility standard to be mandatory. Image: FranckinJapan (Pixabay).

Recharge UK calls for EV accessibility standard to be mandatory

Greenpeace Rainbow Warrior -- off the coast of Barcelona. Image: Greenpeace via Flickr

Greenpeace report finds only 7.3% of oil company investments are in energy transition

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.