Kerbside charging cost rise by 13p/kWh

The cost of peak time slow charging for an electric vehicle (EV) has significantly increased in October, by 13p/kWh, according to the AA.
Slow charging, which is usually located kerbside in residential areas, has seen its prices rise significantly whilst domestic charging decreased by 3p/kWh compared to September.
Due to the seasonal price change adjustments between autumn and winter grid demand in local communities, cost of kerbside charging an EV to 80% during peak-time is now nearly treble (£26.80) that of domestic charging, which sits at £10.80.
Both fast and rapid charging – at off-peak and peak times – have remained unchanged from September, while ultra-rapid charging prices increased up to 4p/kWh, as shown on the graph below.
Despite the price increase for ultra-rapid charging, the cost of running an EV still remains lower than a petrol car, as the pence per mile cost of petrol cars in October was £14.76 versus £14.61 for ultra-rapid chargers during peak time and £12.58 during off-peak time.
Drivers using chargepoints offering flat rate prices all day saw prices remain unchanged since August.
Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “EV drivers without a driveway will feel unfairly targeted with the hikes to kerbside charging.
“While chargepoint operators have a strong case regarding their responsibility towards grid management, those used to charging near their home could feel the pinch if they are unable to plug in during off-peak hours.
“Not reducing VAT on public EV charging to 5% in yesterday’s Autumn Statement, was a missed opportunity to eliminate the ‘pavement tax’.”