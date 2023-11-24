The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 24, 2023

Kerbside charging cost rise by 13p/kWh

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Despite the price increase for ultra-rapid charging, the cost of running an EV still remains lower than a petrol car. Image: Liberty Charging.

The cost of peak time slow charging for an electric vehicle (EV) has significantly increased in October, by 13p/kWh, according to the AA.

Slow charging, which is usually located kerbside in residential areas, has seen its prices rise significantly whilst domestic charging decreased by 3p/kWh compared to September.

Due to the seasonal price change adjustments between autumn and winter grid demand in local communities, cost of kerbside charging an EV to 80% during peak-time is now nearly treble (£26.80) that of domestic charging, which sits at £10.80.

Both fast and rapid charging – at off-peak and peak times – have remained unchanged from September, while ultra-rapid charging prices increased up to 4p/kWh, as shown on the graph below.

Despite the price increase for ultra-rapid charging, the cost of running an EV still remains lower than a petrol car, as the pence per mile cost of petrol cars in October was £14.76 versus £14.61 for ultra-rapid chargers during peak time and £12.58 during off-peak time.

Drivers using chargepoints offering flat rate prices all day saw prices remain unchanged since August.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said: “EV drivers without a driveway will feel unfairly targeted with the hikes to kerbside charging.

“While chargepoint operators have a strong case regarding their responsibility towards grid management, those used to charging near their home could feel the pinch if they are unable to plug in during off-peak hours.

“Not reducing VAT on public EV charging to 5% in yesterday’s Autumn Statement, was a missed opportunity to eliminate the ‘pavement tax’.”

Tags
aa ev recharge report, electric vehicles, ev charging, ev charging costs, the aa
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Net-Zero_Current_800x420_Podcast-Networks

Net Zero by Current±: Episode 7

The UK's battery manufacturing prospects took a hit at the start of the year with the collapse of Britishvolt who planned to develop a gigafactory in Northumberland (above). Image: Britishvolt.

UK gov must ‘urgently’ create attractive environment for EV battery manufacturing

The plans will enable renewable generation projects to support the UK on its decarbonisation journey sooner. Image: Siemens.

Grid Connections Action Plan: overhaul will cut connection delays to an average of six months

attachment-1

Automating flexibility: going ‘beyond human interaction capability’

Image description required

January price cap £2,000 less than last year’s but bills will still increase

© 2023 Solar Media Limited.