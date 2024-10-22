News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 22, 2024

Kraken acquires Dutch EV charging firm

By Kit Million Ross
A blue car is plugged into a home EV charger
Jedlix tech will now be integrated into Kraken. Image: Andersen EV via Unsplash.

Kraken, the energy platform offshoot of Octopus Energy, has announced it has acquired Jedlix, a Netherlands-based smart electric vehicle (EV) charging company.

Jedlix specialises in smart and bidirectional EV charging solutions and has API integration agreements with major firms, including Renault, Hyundai, Kia, and Wallbox. Kraken, meanwhile, uses AI to monitor the grid in real time and automates EV charging to ensure cars are charged with the cheapest, greenest electricity.

Devrim Celal, Kraken’s chief marketing & flexibility officer, said: “Kraken is putting its foot on the accelerator of the EV revolution. The Jedlix team’s proven expertise and development centre in Rotterdam expand our offering and empower our customers to transition to cheaper, cleaner charging.”

Serge Subiron, CEO of Jedlix, added: “We are extremely proud to join the global tech leader of the energy transition, and such an amazing team! Our mission as Jedlix was to enable zero emission and zero cost charging for millions of electric vehicles across all continents. Expanding it to all distributed energy resources in the home at the scale of Kraken is an exciting ambition for the new super-charged team of Kraken in the Netherlands!”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Octopus and the EV

Octopus Energy, through its various offshoots, has become a major player in the EV charging market, both in the UK and mainland Europe.

In August, it was revealed that Octopus Electroverse, the public EV charging platform from Octopus, had officially become Europe’s largest consumer charging platform, with almost 850,000 connected chargers across Europe. This is partly attributable to several recent acquisitions from the firm, including ChargePlace Scotland’s integration into Octopus Electroverse, which added access to almost 2,900 EV chargers across Scotland, as well as an earlier deal with charge point operator (CPO) Believ, which added 1,400 new chargers to the system.

Earlier this month, Octopus Energy announced a new partnership with Uber and BYD, said to offer the “UK’s cheapest” EV charging bundle for Uber drivers. Octopus will install up to 1,000 free home chargers for Uber drivers who order a BYD car and sign up to Octopus’ specialised EV tariff, Intelligent Octopus Go. Through this tariff, 150,000 EV batteries are combined into virtual power plants (VPPs) through the Kraken platform, with Octopus now managing a cumulative 1GW of EV batteries.

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev, ev charging, jedlix, kraken, octopus energy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Richard-Boll-Photography

Octopus Energy reveals global vision for smart energy tech ecosystem

A laptop on a desk by a large pot plant

Research shows ‘disconnect’ between confidence and ability for business net zero

Solar panels on the roof of a house

MPs and charities call for bolstered Future Homes Standard

50MW-Drumkee-Battery-Storage-Site-image-Gore-Street-scaled-1

NESO publishes plan to improve battery skip rates

Piclo_PR-axle

Piclo, Axle Energy facilitate entry of EV chargers into capacity market

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.