The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 29, 2024

Monta raises £68 million Series B funding, as it targets 80% UK growth

By Lena Dias Martins
Monta's CEO Casper Rasmussen. Image: Monta
Monta's CEO Casper Rasmussen. Image: Monta.

Electric vehicle (EV) charging operating platform Monta has announced the close of its €80 million (£68.1 million) Series B funding round as it eyes 80% growth in the UK market.

Headline, byFounders, AENU and Creandum were returning investors for this round – led by Energize Capital – with new investors including include GreenPoint Partners, Quantum Light and Denmark’s state-backed Export and Investment Fund.

The latest funding round brings Monta’s total funding to €130 million (£110.7 million) over the past three years.

According to Monta, the funds raised in the latest round will support doubling its UK headcount as Monta targets 80% growth in its UK connected chargepoints, thereby increasing its revenue by 130% in 2024.

Commenting on the Series B funding round Casper Rasmussen, CEO and founder of Monta said: “With one million monthly charging sessions and 130,000 charge points on the Monta platform, our growth is a testament to this market nearing an inflection point, and we’re thrilled for the support from Energize and all our investors to help us further our mission of democratising mobility electrification.”

According to Monta, 2023 saw it increase its recurring revenue by 600% following entering two new markets, opening offices in Paris and Barcelona and doubling its employee headcount.

“Monta will leverage this investment to double down on its successful ecosystem strategy by strengthening investments in product research and development, expanding its partner network across all markets and together with the industry creating a sustainable charging infrastructure,” added the company.

Earlier this year Monta partnered with energy optimiser GridBeyond to collaborate on technology which uses EV chargers to maintain grid stability.

Tags
electric vehicles, ev charging, monta
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Octopus Energy reports 197% YoY growth in revenues for FY23. Image: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy Group FY23 revenues triple with 197% YoY growth

Morek Engineering

New installation vessel to set ‘new standard’ for floating offshore wind environmental performance

The government announced plans to “ease” the de facto ban with new changes to the planning system. late last year. Image: Ed White (Pixabay).

Good Law Project to launch legal challenge over government’s onshore wind planning rules

UK government to invest £80.6 million into greener heating. Image: UKPN.

UK government announces £80 million funding into green heating 

heat-pump-pixabay-UK Parliment

Boiler Upgrade Scheme applications increase 49% YoY in December following a ‘record’ November

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.