January 25, 2024

National Grid expands flexibility offer to 1,426 new locations

By Lena Dias Martins
Following the recent expansion the LV Austain service is now available to 176,000 customers across the National Grid's LV network. Image: National Grid.

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) has expanded its flexibility offer for winter 2024/25 across 1,426 new locations on its low voltage (LV) distribution network.

The LV Sustain service rewards domestic participants for reducing their energy demand during daily fixed 4-hour periods, as part of the National Grid’s ongoing distribution network upgrades in preparation for net zero.

According to National Grid over 1,200 households have been contracted through aggregators and energy suppliers to use their energy flexibility during ‘low energy usage periods.’ Following the recent expansion the LV Sustain service is now available to 176,000 customers across the National Grid’s LV network.

“LV Sustain is making participation in distribution network flexibility more accessible for a wider range of customers,” said Helen Sawdon, flexibility commercial manager at National Grid.

“Households are becoming increasingly more active in flexibility services and our offering is providing a simple, easy to understand service that is delivering benefits to households, suppliers/aggregators and National Grid.”

NGED has a significant role to play in expanding domestic flexibility service, as recognised by the Energy Networks Association in August 2023 which announced NGED as “GB’s largest flexibility provider.”

