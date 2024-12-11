News
Networks, Regulation
December 11, 2024

NESO defines strategic alignment in grid connections criteria

By Molly Green
Having held a consultation on several options for how that could look, building on previous readiness proposals, NESO has published an open letter detailing its suggestions. Image: SSE.

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) has published more information on its proposed reforms to the connections process.

In its Clean Power 2030 (CP30) report, NESO acknowledged that a major overhaul of the process by which connections to the grid are handled is a top priority. NESO proposes the reformed connections process and entry to the reformed connections queue should be based on a combination of project ‘readiness’ and ‘strategic alignment’.

Having held a consultation on several options for how that could look, building on previous readiness proposals, NESO has published an open letter detailing its suggestions.

It will be subject to final approval by Ofgem as part of wider connections methodologies, licence changes and code modifications.

Industry stakeholders told the operator that providing up-front comfort for additional projects would further support the timely delivery of projects that could contribute to clean power by 2030.

NESO has stated it will ensure projects that have met the Gate 2 criteria, are already under construction, and are due to commission in 2026 or sooner will not be adversely impacted by aligning the queue to the CP30 plan.

NESO’s proposed measures for strategic alignment

In NESO’s view, strategic alignment relates primarily to projects aligning with the pathways within the Government’s CP30 Plan (by technology, capacity and location, at transmission and distribution), but also includes a route into the new queue for projects that were not known at the time of the CP30 Plan or that are otherwise outside the scope of the CP30 Plan.

The UK operator has suggested that certain projects will be deemed to have met Gate 2 criteria without strategic alignment if they can provide evidence by the close of the Gate 2 to whole queue evidence submission window (estimated for the end of May 2025) that:

  • They have submitted an application for planning consent before NESO submits its final connections methodologies proposals to Ofgem (planned for 20 December) and secured planning permission by the close of the Gate 2 to whole queue evidence submission window
  • Been awarded a contract for difference (CfD)
  • Received an Ofgem cap and floor or merchant route regulatory approval for interconnector or offshore hybrid assets projects

These projects must still meet the readiness element of the Gate 2 criteria.

In its submission to Ofgem, NESO will also set out its assessment of the impacts of its connections reform on the pathways within the government’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan, once it is published.

