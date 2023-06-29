New ev.energy partnership allows solar to charge your EV

The electric vehicle (EV) charging provider, ev.energy has announced a new partnership with Maxeon Solar Technologies to drive the roll-out of solar-EV charging solutions across EMEA.
Using Maxeon Solar Technologies’ SunPower One customers will be able to use solar energy generated from domestic solar panels to charge their EVs.
The solar solution can be used in several ways: using excess solar panel to charge their EVs (Solar Only mode) or using the combination of excess solar plus grid energy to charge their EV for the cheapest charging cost (Solar Smart mode).
Both companies have taken an “open collaboration approach” allowing SunPower One customers to log into the ev.energy app using their Maxeon account.
The initial rollout will begin in Spain, Italy and Belgium before spreading globally.
Ralf Elias, Maxeon’s chief product officer, said: “Partnering with an innovative category leader like ev.energy moves us another step closer to democratizing clean energy. We’re excited to empower our customers to take their solar energy on the road with them through ev.energy’s smart charging technology, and we look forward to building more valuable features in the future together.”
Ev.energy continues to explore smart methods of EV charging; earlier this month the EV charging provider launched its EV whitepaper detailing an eight-step roadmap towards vehicle-to-anything (V2X) flexibility technology.