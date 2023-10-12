New tool to show local authorities energy asset-ready locations

SSEN Distribution has launched a new tool giving local authorities access to live network capacity data to better inform potential locations for new energy assets.
As well as live capacity data, the Local Energy Net Zero Accelerator (LENZA) will show predicted constraints, allowing local authorities to make informed decisions on where new energy assets or low-carbon programmes (such as chargepoints for EVs or heat pump retrofit schemes) will be best placed.
Via a traffic light system, local authorities will be able to use LENZA to check whether a new energy asset could be accommodated at a specific location or if further development is required.
According to SSEN, the tool is able to offer these insights by gathering data from a number of sources and bringing them together into one graphical map that can overlay network data, socio-economic data, and gas and water utilities.
As well as allowing local authorities to choose both suitable and cost effective locations for low-carbon technologies, LENZA will also notify SSEN on additional network needs.
The tool launch follows a successful pilot with three local authorities which included Dundee City Council.
“Local electricity networks are key in the transition to net zero and this exciting new tool will help local authorities properly ‘road-test’ the interactions between various spatial planning options and energy network needs. That means more efficient and targeted Local Area Energy Plans, where existing network capacity is optimised and future grid requirements can be strategically planned, avoiding constraints and delays,” said Andy Wainwright, SSEN Distribution’s, whole system development manager.
“We’re delighted to make this tool available to all local authorities in our area, and through our dedicated team we are committed to working with them and other energy partners to help accelerate local area energy plan development. This type of whole system partnership working is crucial in making net zero a reality.”
Earlier this week, SSEN also publicly release its Near Real-time Data Access (NeRDA) portal and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to provide real-time network usage data to stakeholders within its remit.