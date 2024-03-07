The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

March 7, 2024

NZTC unveils £500,000 call for funding to improve electrolyser efficiency

By George Heynes
Image of chemical symbol for Hydrogen viewed from above among trees and cloud
NZTC previously received funding to support a Hydrogen Backbone Link. Image: istock.

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has today (7 March) launched a new opportunity for companies to apply for funding to aid improved electrolyser efficiency.

Up to £500,000 of funding has been made available by the NZTC, which is to be split between three and five technologies.

Technology developers have been invited to apply for funding to accelerate the development of their electrolyser technology towards pilot or prototype level. Technology developers with products at a low technology readiness are encouraged to apply.

The five-week funding window opened today and will close on 14 April.

Scottish government minister for Energy, Just Transition and Fair Work, Gillian Martin, said: “The Scottish government is helping fund this important research into cutting the cost of hydrogen production through our Energy Transition Fund. This will make hydrogen more attractive to exporters and help secure new markets for our abundant renewable energy resources.”

GB hydrogen market continues to grow despite blow at Dogger Bank D

Late last week (1 March), the GB hydrogen market took a blow with the news that the proposed 2GW Dogger Bank D offshore wind farm does not plan to produce green hydrogen following news it gained a direct grid connection.

SSE Renewables and Equinor, developers of the project, announced on Friday that they had secured a grid connection for the project. The announcement included the news that the option to direct the wind energy produced by Dogger Bank D towards hydrogen production, as publicly consulted in Autumn 2023, had been retired from the project.

Despite this, the GB hydrogen market continues to grow. On 27 February, the UK government unveiled £21 million in funding to support seven hydrogen projects with a potential capacity of 800MW.

Four of the seven projects will be dedicated to producing low-carbon hydrogen to create green fuels that will be supplied to various businesses to decarbonise their operations, such as the pharmaceutical and automotive industries.

The remaining projects will involve constructing green hydrogen sites in Aberdeen, Scotland, the Tees Valley and Suffolk.

