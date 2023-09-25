Octopus announces first ‘Fan Club’ tariff for customers near offshore windfarms

Octopus Energy is to launch a new tariff benefitting communities living along the coastline from Grimsby to Skegness with cheaper electricity prices.
‘Fan Club’ first launched in 2021 for customers living close to one of its onshore wind turbines in Market Weighton and Halifax, Yorkshire, and Caerphilly, Wales, and offers households a discount of up to 50% on their energy rates.
The company plans to expand the tariff to other areas in future after receiving 20,000 requests from communities across the country.
‘Fan Club’ customers on the East coast will be able to get up to 50% off their electricity when their local offshore wind farm is producing lots of electricity, Octopus says.
In April 2023, Octopus announced it was launching ‘Fan Club’ in the US and Germany.
Octopus took customers on the HMS Octopus to see its offshore windfarm on the Lincolnshire coast during the summer. The company says hundreds of customers competed for a ticket on the boat, which it said “reinforces Britain’s continuing obsession with offshore wind as 85% of people support this energy source”.
Recently, we took boatloads of lovely customers to one of our offshore wind farms ⛵— Octopus Energy (@OctopusEnergy) September 25, 2023
Now, the same turbines will give locals up to 50% off their energy when they’re spinning fast.
Say ahoy to our first offshore Fan Club, for the Grimsby/Skegness coast👉 https://t.co/kc8KAJReoT pic.twitter.com/EBEWALV6Om
Octopus recently announced a plan to spend £15 billion ($20 billion) on offshore wind globally, including the purchase of Deep Wind Offshore. In the UK, Octopus has stakes in the Lincs offshore wind farm and Hornsea One – both off the east coast of England.
Zoisa North-Bond, chief executive of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “Our ‘Fan Club’ demonstrates just how much people love wind in Britain. It’s fantastic to now expand this pioneering scheme to those living near offshore wind farms too. People overlooking these majestic wind farms along the coastlines from Grimsby to Skegness will now be able to benefit from cheaper electricity which it’s windy.
“We’ve loved bringing customers out to see the Lincs offshore wind farm. Our customers inspire us massively – they are highly engaged members of the energy system, passionate about participating in the transition to a greener energy future while making savings on their bills at the same time.”
Octopus has released a raft of announcements lately, with the launch of its Cosy 6 heat pump, improvements to the export rates of tariffs like the EV-focused Octopus Go and intelligent Octopus, the purchase of Shell UK and Germany, and a partnership with UK Power Networks (UKPN) to offer customers free electricity during periods of excess renewable power on the grid.