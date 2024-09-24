News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 24, 2024

Octopus partners with Thakeham to deliver ‘Zero Bills’ homes

By George Heynes
Landimore Zero Bills Octopus
Octopus Energy has been joined by Tilia Homes and Hopkins Homes for 'Zero Bills' proposition. Image: Tilia Homes; Hopkins Homes

Britain’s largest electricity supplier, Octopus Energy, has partnered with southern England housebuilder Thakeham to deliver ‘Zero Bills’ homes, days after setting a target of 100,000 such properties by 2030.

Revealed yesterday (23 September), the partnership will result in Thakeham submitting plans to develop an additional 1,350 ‘Zero Bills’ homes in West Sussex. Thakeham first piloted the homes at a 120 property-strong Templegate development in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, earlier this year.

To eliminate bills from homes, each building developed under the initiative is kitted out with solar, batteries and heat pumps, all optimised by Kraken, Octopus’ tech platform. Octopus Energy also provides a bespoke tariff.

The rooftop solar generates electricity for the home and its heat pump, providing all heating and hot water. At the same time, the battery energy storage will store any excess electricity the solar PV modules generate for later use. Octopus guarantees that homeowners will have no energy bills for at least five to 10 years.

Octopus has been signing various partnerships with housing developers to support the uptake of these homes, with 50 now in its ranks. These include Bellway Homes, Tilia Homes, Hopkins Homes, The Hill Group, for example.

Octopus has also said it will retrofit homes to make them eligible for the Zero Bills tariff, suggesting 500,000 UK properties (built since 2013) could be upgraded.

Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy, expressed his delight in partnering with Thakeham, adding that it will bring the country closer to a “future where energy bills are history”.

“This is a huge step forward for us in making ‘Zero Bills’ the new norm. By teaming up with Thakeham, we’re creating homes that cost nothing to run while also making a significant dent in the UK’s carbon footprint. This partnership brings us closer to a future where energy bills are history,” Jackson said.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
battery, heat pump, kraken, octopus, octopus energy, Renewables, solar pv, Technology, zero bills homes
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Power-lines-dusk-Pixabay-NC

Ofgem policy update to reduce cost to consumer of supplier failures

Zenobe-Battery-Storage-Systems

Battery storage developers say ESO ‘not ready’ to deliver a grid for the future

Liverpool_ZB_house.width-800

Octopus Energy sets target for ‘Zero Bills’ homes by 2030

A man, out of focus and with his back to the camera, uses cable planning software on a laptop

Kinewell Energy lands software contracts with two energy majors

pylon-8574348_1280-1

Ofgem publishes open letter on grid connections reform

is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.