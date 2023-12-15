The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

December 15, 2023

Octopus partnership to build energy bill-free homes

By Lena Dias Martins
Hollymead Square. Image: The Hill Group.

Octopus has partnered with housebuilder The Hill Group to develop 89 homes with no energy bills in Essex.

The houses will be equipped with a number of low-carbon technologies, including heat pumps, solar panels, and home storage batteries. The combined capacity of these technologies is set to exceed the energy requirements of each home and will be integrated and optimised by Octopus’ Kraken platform.

Built at Hollymead Square in Newport Essex, the properties will include two to five bedroom houses and two bedroom bungalows, with residents guaranteed to pay no energy bills for a minimum of five years.

Of the 89 houses, 64 will be sold to the open market with 25 set aside for affordable rent and shared ownership by the social housing provider, Clarion House Group.

Earlier this year, Octopus began building three ‘zero bills’ homes in Stafford in the West Midlands, to go to market this month. The energy company said it hopes to have built 50,000 zero bills homes globally by 2025.

decarbonisation, octopus, Renewables, Technology, zero bills homes
