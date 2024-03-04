Ofgem recommends 3.2GW of interconnector capacity for approval

Ofgem has recommended two high-voltage interconnectors between Britain and Europe, totalling 3.2GW, for approval.
One of the projects being considered is LionLink, a 1.8GW ‘Offshore Hybrid Asset’ (OHA) connecting Britain to Dutch wind farms in the North Sea. The second is the 1.4GW Tarchon Energy interconnector which will connect the British grid with Germany via a 610km power cable.
The regulator has launched two separate consultations on its position to find the two projects; if approved, they will add a total of 3.2GW to Britain’s 11.7GW of interconnection capacity.
This capacity is set to increase even more upon the completion of Xlinks’ Morocco-UK interconnector, which will have a capacity of 3.6GW. The National Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) will connect the UK to a 10.5GW solar, wind and storage facility in Morocco. The Morocco-UK Power Project reached a step closer to fruition last week as Xlinks prepared to commission the “world’s biggest” cable-laying ship.
Interconnectors will play a pivotal role in building a net zero-ready energy system. By connecting international electricity systems, these undersea high-voltage cables can provide essential grid balancing services.
A recent Current± blog explored the role that interconnections will have in net zero, including a breakdown of the nation’s current capacity.
“Interconnectors can make energy supply cleaner, cheaper and more secure. It’s a win-win and helps further harness the vast potential of the North Sea. We can sell our excess clean power to Europe, when we generate more than we need, or access power to meet electricity demand in Britain, during times when energy supply here is more limited,” said Rebecca Barnett, director of major projects at Ofgem.
“We’ve assessed all the proposed projects on their individual merits against our published criteria and recommended regulatory support for the ones which we believe will deliver for consumers in terms of energy security and the economy.”