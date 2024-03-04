The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 4, 2024

Ofgem recommends 3.2GW of interconnector capacity for approval

By Lena Dias Martins
Viking Link is National Grid’s sixth interconnector and first started development in 2019. Image: National Grid.
If approved, the two interconnectors will add a total of 3.2GW to Britain's 11.7GW of interconnection capacity. Image: National Grid.

Ofgem has recommended two high-voltage interconnectors between Britain and Europe, totalling 3.2GW, for approval.

One of the projects being considered is LionLink, a 1.8GW ‘Offshore Hybrid Asset’ (OHA) connecting Britain to Dutch wind farms in the North Sea. The second is the 1.4GW Tarchon Energy interconnector which will connect the British grid with Germany via a 610km power cable.

The regulator has launched two separate consultations on its position to find the two projects; if approved, they will add a total of 3.2GW to Britain’s 11.7GW of interconnection capacity.

This capacity is set to increase even more upon the completion of Xlinks’ Morocco-UK interconnector, which will have a capacity of 3.6GW. The National Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) will connect the UK to a 10.5GW solar, wind and storage facility in Morocco. The Morocco-UK Power Project reached a step closer to fruition last week as Xlinks prepared to commission the “world’s biggest” cable-laying ship.

Interconnectors will play a pivotal role in building a net zero-ready energy system. By connecting international electricity systems, these undersea high-voltage cables can provide essential grid balancing services.

A recent Current± blog explored the role that interconnections will have in net zero, including a breakdown of the nation’s current capacity.

“Interconnectors can make energy supply cleaner, cheaper and more secure. It’s a win-win and helps further harness the vast potential of the North Sea. We can sell our excess clean power to Europe, when we generate more than we need, or access power to meet electricity demand in Britain, during times when energy supply here is more limited,” said Rebecca Barnett, director of major projects at Ofgem.

 “We’ve assessed all the proposed projects on their individual merits against our published criteria and recommended regulatory support for the ones which we believe will deliver for consumers in terms of energy security and the economy.”   

Tags
interconnection, interconnector, lionlink, ofgem, tarchon energy, Technology, xlinks
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Picture3

Six of seven interconnector projects could be rejected from third cap and floor window

Image: Solar Media.

Current± Briefings: Understanding V2G interconnection standards for bi-directional charging stations

The funding is part of a wider £360 million package set to be unveiled in the Spring Budget. Image: Getty.

UK government allocates £120 million to the Green Industries Growth Accelerator

A blue sky and sea meet with offshore wind turbines in the distance

Dogger Bank D ditches green hydrogen production plans

Viking Link is National Grid’s sixth interconnector and first started development in 2019. Image: National Grid.

Ofgem recommends 3.2GW of interconnector capacity for approval

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.