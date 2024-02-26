Xlinks welcomes new CEO as Morocco-UK power project steps closer to completion

Xlinks First Ltd has appointed former Shell executive James Humfrey as its new CEO as the Morocco-UK Power Project moves closer to fruition.
Humfrey has 25 years of experience in managing international energy projects. He was the vice president of growth – chemicals at Shell, before serving on the Boards of Infineum, a joint venture between Shell and ExxonMobil, and Madsar Green Hydrogen. Most recently Humfrey was the executive vice president for Growth and Industry at ADNOC, an energy producer in Abu Dhabi, where he led capital project and business development.
The new appointment was announced today (26 February) and will see Humfrey lead on the 3.6GW subsea cable project that will transfer renewable energy from Morocco to the UK.
The Morocco-UK Power Project – recently deemed a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) by the UK secretary of state for energy security and net zero – will consist of four high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cables connecting a 10.5GW solar, wind and storage facility in Morocco to the UK through two a pre-agreed 1.8GW grid connections in Devon.
Together, the cables will have the capacity to carry 3.6GW for over 20 hours a day, according to the subsidiary.
Simon Morrish, founder of Xlinks, will work with Humfrey, continuing in his role as group CEO.
“Joining Xlinks First as CEO is a fantastic opportunity to lead the first-of-its-kind Morocco – UK Power Project in achieving its goal to deliver a near constant, clean and affordable supply of electricity to the UK,” said Humfrey.
“This will play a key role in the Morocco and UK’s future prosperity. I look forward to working with the Board, Simon and the rest of the team as we work to deliver this much needed project.”
Closer to completion
The new CEO announcement coincides with reports that Xlinks is preparing to commission the “world’s biggest” cable-laying ship.
According to an article published by The Telegraph today, the 700ft vessel will lay the four HVDC cables across the seafloor, two 100-mile lengths of cable at a time, connecting Morocco’s renewable energy site to the UK. The article adds that Xlinks expects the vessel to cost several million pounds.
Current± recently explored the vital role that interconnection will play in achieving net zero. Click here to read more.