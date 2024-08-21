Public supportive of government green policy even as price cap predicted to rise

A YouGov poll conducted for the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) showed general public support for the Labour government’s clean energy ‘blitz’, with 60% supporting the end of the ban on onshore wind.
It further found that what the public would qualify as a success for Labour’s policies to boost clean energy would be increased UK ‘energy independence’ (44%), followed by lower energy bills (42%).
While 61% of respondents do not currently expect the government’s policies to lower bills, there is a relatively high awareness of, and support for, plans to establish the state-owned Great British Energy Company.
Labour’s plans for GB Energy, and indeed much of its climate policy, have been framed around the potential for renewable energy sources to reduce consumer energy bills.
This comes as UK energy supplier EDF says energy debt has continued to rise, with 53,000 more cash-cheque (CC) customers in debt compared to a year ago.
Increased prices, caused by high wholesale costs and the cost of living crisis, have had a major impact on consumer energy debt; EDF says the value of CC debt has risen by 65% since 2022, while average debt per customer is up more than 45%.
Cornwall Insight predicted that Ofgem’s October-December energy price cap will rise by 9% to reach £1,714 for the average household on a dual fuel tariff.
According to Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, the government should adopt a “two-pronged approach” to tackling rising energy bills with a “strong emphasis on increasing domestic energy production”.
Likewise, Philippe Commaret, EDF’s managing director of customers, said: “Our reliance on globally traded fossil fuels means that prices have unfortunately increased significantly over the past few years.”
EDF has called on the government to review the Great British Insulation Scheme to encourage uptake, and to introduce targeted energy bill support through a social tariff. ECIU’s polling showed that there was little support for removing the winter fuel allowance, with 59% of the public opposing the move.
Alasdair Johnstone of ECIU said: “Questions are being asked over what can be done to help those struggling in the short term. If the UK is to insulate itself from gas market volatility in the coming years, the government will need to get on with ramping up a programme of home energy efficiency and encouraging the uptake of electric heat pumps.”
Interestingly, despite opposition claims that a ban on oil and gas licensing—pledged in Labour’s manifesto—would be catastrophic for the nation’s economic growth and job market, the ECIU poll found that just 8% of the public see oil and gas as the UK’s biggest growth opportunity in the next five years.
Renewable energy and clean technology was thought to have the most growth opportunity, among all sectors, with 51% selecting it as the biggest growth opportunity. Further, 60% believe Labour’s policies will create more jobs in green industries.