News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
April 26, 2024

Quinbrook synchronous condenser projects close £120 million debt financing

By George Heynes
The Rassau Synchronous Condenser developed by Quinbrook. Image: Quinbrook.
The Rassau Synchronous Condenser developed by Quinbrook. Image: Quinbrook.

Global investment manager Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has closed £120 million in new debt financing for a portfolio of five synchronous condenser projects, a technology that could grant further grid stability in the UK.

A consortium of Siemens Financial Services through Siemens Bank, NatWest and NORD/LB, led the financing.

According to the organisation, this is the first portfolio financing of synchronous condensers awarded contracts in Phases I and II of National Grid’s Stability Pathfinder Programme.

Synchronous condensers are being used to provide zero-carbon inertia for the electricity network, ensuring stability in the UK. Currently, inertia is provided to the electricity grid using fossil fuel power stations, which need to be warmed in case they are needed to provide extra power.

The portfolio financing includes Quinbrook’s first synchronous condenser, located in Rassau, Wales. National Grid awarded this project a contract in Phase I of its programme, and it has exceeded operational targets since its completion in 2022.

Also included in the portfolio is Quinbrook’s “Scottish Portfolio” consisting of four synchronous condensers, which were awarded contracts in Phase II and are located near Gretna, Neilston, Rothienorman and Thurso. The Scottish Portfolio initiated construction works in 2023 and is expected to complete all the construction works and commence operations by the end of this year.

Both of these projects, developed in partnership with Welsh Power, are supported by availability-based fully inflation-linked revenues under contract with National Grid for a period of up to 10 years.

“Grid stability is a critical necessity for achieving a secure transition to a decarbonised power system and synchronous condensers are an innovative solution to address fundamental system needs,” said Keith Gains, managing director and UK regional lead for Quinbrook.

“Quinbrook has assembled the largest privately owned portfolio of synchronous condensers located across the UK that will allow National Grid to control system frequency and maintain grid stability as more renewables capacity is added to the UK power system.”

Tags
National Grid, Quinbrook, Renewables, Stability Pathfinder, Synchronous Condensers, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
offshore wind growth plan

Industrial Growth Plan for the offshore wind industry unveiled

Octopus Energy Electric Vehicle

Current±’s most read stories of the week: Octopus on its V2G tariff and National Grid DSO’s expansion plan

Westminster

Investment giants urge next government to boost green investment  

Cars are set to be the main driver of EV battery demand, accounting for around 75% in the APS in 2035. Image: IEA.

IEA: More than one in five cars to be EVs in 2024; Battery demand to jump tenfold in ten years

Whitelaw Brae wind farm site

Wind farm in Scottish Borders to be Britain’s ‘largest’ people-owned renewable project

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.