RAW Charging to install EV chargers at country house hotels across UK

EV charging solutions provider RAW Charging has agreed a contract with Exclusive Collection to install and operate EV chargers across a number of country house hotels and spas across the UK.
The contract will help develop EV chargers at a number of venues accessible to the wider general public in what is dubbed “destination chargers”.
As part of the contract, RAW has already installed five 22kW EV chargers and ten charging bays for guests at Pennyhill Park hotel and spa. This provides customers with the ability to reliably charge their vehicle whilst away from home.
Other venues that have already received EV chargers include South Lodge and its spa in West Sussex, The Manor House hotel and golf club in Wiltshire and Lainston House hotel and Season Cookery School in Hampshire.
Discussing destination charging, RAW Charging stated that “in 2023, the UK will become more reliant on destination charging which is a convenient, affordable and reliable way for drivers to charge up whilst away from home”.
“It has been brilliant to work with Exclusive Collection to deliver EV charging to five of their sites in the UK. EV charging is a valuable addition to their range of exclusive hotels, including Pennyhill Park hotel,” said Bruce Galliford, CEO of RAW Charging.
“There are more EVs on the road than ever before and hotels have a huge opportunity to roll-out EV chargers at their sites, giving their customers new and necessary services as the number of EV drivers increases. This partnership is the next step in RAW’s delivery of EV charging across the UK and Europe.”
In April, Current± reported that RAW Charging signed a new contract to install EV chargepoints across National Trust sites over the next three years. RAW confirmed it would RAW will install AC destination chargers for visitors wanting to charge their vehicles for half a day and DC rapid charging hubs.
In March, RAW installed “one of the largest EV charging hubs in the UK” – 29 dual chargers at Brent Cross shopping centre.
“Being a certified B Corp business, the successful installation of Raw EV charging points at our properties has been another step forward on our journey making adaptations and improvements across the collection,” said Danny Pecorelli, managing director at Exclusive Collection.
“With the increase in EVs on the road, the chargers offer guests the opportunity of worry-free charging of their cars to get on the go with ease when they leave. Giving them time to rest, recharge and take a breath from the everyday in beautiful surroundings whilst with us.”