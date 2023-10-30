‘Record-breaking year’ for Wales as renewable installations surpass 100,000

Data released by the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) has shown that 2023 was a “record-breaking year” with more than 100,000 MCS certified systems having been installed in Wales since records began in 2008.
MCS revealed that 103,506 installations of solar PV, battery storage systems, heat pumps and other renewable technologies have now taken place in Wales – the equivalent of 7.7% of Welsh households.
This comes just months after Wales surpassed Scotland to secure the highest uptake of renewables per household in the UK.
Since then, Wales has continued its upward trajectory in renewables installations with MCS revealing that the top three UK local authorities for renewable technology installations were Powys, Ceredigion, and Anglesey.
The rise in popularity for renewable technologies has primarily been attributed to the supportive Welsh policy landscape as well as an increase in national awareness following the energy crisis.
Perhaps the most influential of which is the Welsh government’s Warm Homes Nest Scheme which offers energy efficiency measures including heat pumps and solar panels for low-income households and those in deprived communities to keep warm and reduce their energy bills.
As well as this, the Optimised Retrofit Programme offers funding to Welsh social landlords and local authorities to decarbonise social housing by way of whole-house retrofits including solar panels and heat pumps.
Ian Rippin, CEO of MCS, said: “These grants and loans are clearly having an impact on the rise of renewables in Wales, where homeowners are investing in greener energy, resulting in more homeowners investing in home-grown energy than anywhere else in the UK.
“These results also show the positive impact that government incentive schemes can have, helping customers like David feel able to take the step of installing a heat pump and enabling him to enjoy the benefits of a low-carbon home.”