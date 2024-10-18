News
October 18, 2024

Research shows ‘disconnect’ between confidence and ability for business net zero

By Kit Million Ross
A laptop on a desk by a large pot plant
The gap between optimism and reality could hinder net zero progress, says new research. Image: Alesia Kazantceva via Unsplash

A new report has revealed a significant gap between organisational confidence to deliver net zero and the actual ability to achieve these goals.

The research from Equity Energies, titled Carbon Admissions: We don’t know what we don’t know, looks into business attitudes and sentiments regarding net zero across hospitality, manufacturing, local authority and private healthcare sectors.

On a positive note, 94% of organisations say that net zero is a priority within their organisation, while 92% say they feel confident in their ability to implement their organisation’s net zero pathway. Furthermore, 89% of those surveyed say that they are confident that their organisation will hit the UK government’s 2050 net zero target.

However, an overwhelming majority of respondents admit that they lack knowledge in one or more fundamental and foundational processes required to advance net zero, with 98% admitting to some knowledge gap.

Just over 19% admitted lack of understanding of emissions monitoring and measurement, while 15.6% did not understand how to create a net zero pathway. Almost half (45%) of surveyed businesses called the speed and efficiency of sustainability and net zero decision-making within their organisation “slow”.

Furthermore, businesses could find themselves losing talent over net zero targets that are either overly aggressive or not ambitious enough. Just over three quarters (77%) of those responsible for net zero compliance within their organisation say that a constant need to demonstrate net zero progress is negatively impacting their job satisfaction.

Almost nine in ten (88%) of those surveyed in net zero roles said they would be likely to leave their role altogether if they were faced with organisational inaction or persistent barriers to progress. In the face of a growing green skills gap, these figures become increasingly concerning.

Ryan O’Neill, chief strategy officer at Equity Energies, said: All progress is progress when it comes to net zero, and the passion, commitment and confidence within UK organisations to get there is to be commended and celebrated. But to know where we’re going, we must know where we’re starting from—both organisationally and in our own personal knowledge and understanding.

“We don’t know what we don’t know, and that has been demonstrated through this research. But it’s okay not to have all the answers when it comes to net zero. Asking questions is the first step to begin change and unlock progress.”

