The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

Download for Free

The EV Infrastructure Report

Download
News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 14, 2024

Scotland’s EV scheme makes country hotspot for free charging

By Lena Dias Martins
Image: IONITY
The Scottish towns of Ayr and Stirling secured the second and third whilst and Dumfries, Scotland drew with Durham, England for the fourth spot. Image: IONITY.

A new study has revealed that four of the five UK locations with the most free electric vehicle (EV) charging points are located in Scotland.

Research conducted by EV leasing company The Electric Car Scheme found that Kilmarnock, Scotland, has the highest number of free EV charging points in the UK with 21 stations for its 46,350 residents (4.5 per every 10,000 people).

The Scottish towns of Ayr and Stirling secured the second and third whilst and Dumfries, Scotland, drew with Durham, England, for the fourth spot.

RankCityPopulation No. of free charging pointsNo. of free charging points per 10,000 people
1Kilmarnock46,350214.5
2Ayr47,190204.2
3Stirling36,44082.2
=4Dumfries33,28051.5
=4Durham47,78571.5
5Paisley76,220101.31
Data: The Electric Car Scheme.

The Electric Car Scheme attributed Scotland’s dominance in the availability of free chargepoints to the country’s ChargePlace Scotland (CPS) scheme, which aims to create a public charging network consisting of 90% free chargepoints.

CPS was established by the Scottish government at a cost of £45 million and was awarded the contract to take full responsibility for Scotland’s public EV chargepoints in 2021.

Scotland has been bolstering efforts to make EV’s more accessible, as 2023 saw Transport for Scotland release its new ‘vision’ for the future of public EV charging in Scotland, following a study that revealed Scotland could have a 16% higher EV uptake than UK Government statistics suggest.

England lags behind

Southend-on-Sea, England, was found to have the lowest volume of free charging stations per capita, offering just one across its 295,310 residents.

In fact, all but one of the lowest-scoring locations were in England, as illustrated below.

RankCityPopulation No. of free charging pointsNo. of free charging points per 10,000 people
1Southend-on-Sea295,31010.03
=2Bexley228,00010.04
=2Cardiff447,28720.04
3Walsall172,14110.06
=4Burnley149,42210.07
=4Bolton141,33110.07
=4West Bromwich135,61810.07
Data: The Electric Car Scheme.

Thom Groot, CEO at The Electric Car Scheme praised the UK government for adopting similar EV schemes to Scotland – which includes the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate – adding that such legislation will help row the free EV charging network further.

“Free charging points are also, of course, incredibly helpful for keeping EV costs down,” said Groot. 

“The industry is developing at a rapid pace, so even if your city or town doesn’t currently have lots of free charging spots available, it doesn’t mean you won’t see these being implemented in the future.”

Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, scotland
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Octopud International Solar Farm

Econergy, Rivage partner on £128 million European renewables investment

sse_transmission_beauly_denny_power_lines_55

Ofgem opens consultation on Electricity Generation Licence

Man Charging EV in UK

Labour will restore 2030 ZEV mandate target, says shadow roads minister

Image: IONITY

Scotland’s EV scheme makes country hotspot for free charging

Cruachan Dam, Scotland, an existing 440MW pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) facility, one of only four in the UK. PHES is the most commercially mature LDES technology, with a duration typically between 4 and 20 hours. Image: Drax Power.

LDES consultation a ‘defining policy’ for GB power sector

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.