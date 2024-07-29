ScottishPower celebrates £2 billion investment and contract milestones

Utility ScottishPower is marking a major milestone, having made over £2 billion worth of investments and awarded contracts in the first half of this year.
ScottishPower has awarded over £1 billion in supply chain contracts to over 550 companies so far this year and has also invested £1.1 billion into the energy industry, including a £9.5 million upgrade scheme in Ayrshire, Scotland.
These investments form part of the company’s plan to put £12 billion into UK energy infrastructure before 2028.
Keith Anderson, ScottishPower CEO, said: “The energy sector is one of the UK’s biggest growth drivers and we have injected over £2 billion into the economy over the first six months of this year. This shows how businesses big and small, right across the supply chain, can benefit from the country’s clean power mission.”
Last month, the company announced that it had partnered with St Austell Brewery to install over 300 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the pub chain’s car parks across the South West of England.
Boosting uptake of clean heating has also been a recent focus: in May, ScottishPower launched two clean heating schemes, one to tackle heat pump installation and one to provide energy-efficient heating.The following month, it launched its first heat pump-specific energy tariff, Heat Pump Saver, which it said will allow customers to heat their homes at a reduced rate of 15p per kWh.
Anderson added: “These contracts and investments mean jobs and an economic boost for Britain, alongside the very important role of delivering the modern electricity system needed for the future. Our investment strategy is closely aligned with the UK’s ambitions to be a clean energy superpower and we continue to progress our high-quality project pipeline across grids, renewables and clean energy technologies.
“With £12 billion to invest to 2028, we’re delivering jobs, delivering supply chain contracts and helping deliver the economic prosperity the UK needs to get growing again.”