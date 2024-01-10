ScottishPower, ZeroAvia to explore green hydrogen at airports

ScottishPower has partnered with hydrogen aviation company ZeroAvia to explore the development of green hydrogen supply solutions at “key airports”.
The terms of the partnership will see the two companies explore hydrogen infrastructure for airports in a bid to enable hydrogen-electric flight, amongst other uses. This could be crucial in integrating green hydrogen into the wider aviation industry whilst also creating demand – something that has troubled the technology’s initial take off.
Although the specific airports set to benefit from this partnership were not disclosed, ZeroAvia has longstanding ties with AGS Airports, an airport company which owns both Glasgow and Aberdeen airports.
ScottishPower will look to develop green hydrogen solutions to test and power aeroengines using electrolysers backed by 100% renewable power from its UK-based windfarms. The companies will also work together to contribute to the UK government’s target of achieving at least 6GW of electrolytic green hydrogen production by 2030.
Hydrogen-powered aviation could well be a key innovation in supporting decarbonisation of the aerospace sector. In July 2023, ZeroAvia completed an initial prototype ZA600 – a hydrogen-electric powertrain – flight testing campaign at Cotswold Airport in the UK. The powertrain was fitted to a Dornier 228 aeroplane and could be a breakthrough in developing cross-country flights using green hydrogen.
Peter Jones, director of ScottishPower’s green hydrogen business, said: “Green hydrogen, powered by renewable energy, can play a key role in the decarbonisation of heavy transport. We welcome the opportunity to support the aviation industry in delivering effective solutions for this important sector, enabling long-term sustainable and cost-effective outcomes for customers.”
UK’s ‘largest’ low-carbon hydrogen hub given greenlight
In other hydrogen news, the UK hydrogen industry received a boost yesterday (9 January) with news that the nation’s “largest” low-carbon hydrogen hub has been greenlight for development.
Project developers EET Hydrogen confirmed that Cheshire West and Chester Council approved groundbreaking plans for the large-scale hydrogen production plant which will be located at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.
The project is set to be developed in two stages aptly named HPP1 and HPP2. HPP1, which Cheshire Council approved yesterday, will have a capacity of 350MW with HPP2 set to add an additional 1,000MW of capacity. This will be scaled until the project reaches a production capacity of over 4,000MW by 2030.
Construction of HPP1 is anticipated to begin in 2024 with low-carbon hydrogen to be produced at the site by 2027.
It is important to note the difference between green hydrogen and low-carbon hydrogen. Green hydrogen, which is produced purely from renewable generation such as wind and solar, creates no carbon emissions. Low-carbon hydrogen has a much lower environmental impact than grey hydrogen but it does still produce carbon emissions, meaning it should have no place in a net zero world.
If this is the case, then why would developers not develop green hydrogen production plants? In truth, blue hydrogen still remains cheaper than green hydrogen and is being used as a means to create an initial market for hydrogen. In fact, of those industries that currently use hydrogen, low-carbon hydrogen presents an opportunity to decarbonise their operations before affordable green hydrogen becomes more widely available. A breakdown of blue vs green hydrogen costs can be found below from engineering consultant Arup.
Although it is true that low-carbon hydrogen production alongside carbon capture and storage could be an avenue to explore in the future, this technology is still in its infancy and should not be used as a basis to ignore renewable hydrogen production.
Richard Holden, HPP1 project manager at EET Hydrogen, said: “This is the largest low carbon hydrogen project in the UK and one of the most advanced in the world. It is a vital piece of the North West’s journey to net zero, underpinning HyNet and providing the opportunity for manufacturers in the region to decarbonise their processes and support UK jobs.
“We have worked closely with regional stakeholders and are delighted to obtain this important approval for the project as we move from ambition to action.”
It is worth noting that the UK government has been cautious in its approach to hydrogen. Despite major backing, its initial Hydrogen Strategy set a goal of just 5GW of low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030 – significantly lower than countries such as the US, Germany and Australia.
A negative response from industry saw this figure increased to 10GW, with 5GW to come from green hydrogen.