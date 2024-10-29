News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 29, 2024

Six in ten Londoners consider EV charging availability when moving home

By Kit Million Ross
a zest ev charger on a lampost with an ev plugged into it
An overwhelming majority of Londoners see EV charger availability as a priority when choosing where to live. Image: Zest.

A new poll from chargepoint operator (CPO) Zest has revealed that on street electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities are a key consideration when moving home for a significant proportion of Londoners.

Almost 60% of the 1,000 Londoners surveyed said that they would consider the availability of on-street EV charging in an area if they were to move house in the next five years, with 9.4% saying they would give the topic “a great deal of consideration”. Meanwhile, only a third of respondents said they would not consider nearby public EV charging options when looking for a new home.

Robin Heap, founder and CEO of Zest, said: “Many London councils are already surging ahead deploying thousands of on-street electric car chargers for residents. What our poll reveals is that we need to keep that momentum up and build it out to other boroughs, because the demand is clearly there from Londoners who are looking to move house over the next five years.

 “It is worth remembering, by installing on-street chargers, we do not just make it easier for London motorists to switch to EV, but in turn all residents end up benefiting from quieter streets and cleaner air, which is particularly important in cities like London.”

London and the EV revolution

According to UK government figures released in July, London is home to almost a third (32%) of the UK’s public EV chargepoints, playing host to over 20,000 public chargers. A significant proportion of city residents do not have access to a driveway or private carpark, making access to local on street EV chargepoints critical to successful EV ownership.

However, a lack of access to home EV charging could be costing Londoners a significant sum. Data from EV charger mapping company Zapmap has shown that EV drivers without access to home charging spend over £1,000 more each year on charging than those who are able to charge from home; this fact can entirely wipe out the cost benefit of driving an EV over a petrol or diesel powered vehicle for some drivers.

Despite this, the EV market is flourishing in the capital. The expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), forcing vehicles that don’t meet strict emissions standards must pay a £12.50 daily charge across the capital, has caused a mini-boom in used EV sales. Marketcheck analysed used EV sales in the three months before and after the ULEZ was expanded to include all London boroughs, and saw an 8% rise in used EV sales in areas newly included in the zone.

Meanwhile, the borough of Haringey recently announced that it will install 38 new EV chargepoints at 19 locations across the borough in order to encourage EV uptake.

A recent Current± blog explored the best and worst places in the UK to be an EV driver – see how London fared here.

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, emobility, ev, ev charging, zest
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a white man stands on a beach

Mooir Vannin offshore wind farm’s connection infrastructure awarded NSIP status

garn-fach

Current± roundup: top stories of the week

Anesco_battery_storage_units_2_-_credit_Anesco_-1024x556-1

Cornwall Insight forecasts battery revenue rebound in 2026

a white middle aged man in a black tshirt sits centre frame, with a woman out of focus behind him

UK government gains £1.5 billion in profit from Octopus-Bulb deal

L-R: Anthony Albanese and Keir Starmer walk next to eachother

Australia and UK foster renewable energy cooperation

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.