August 25, 2023

Social housing fund installs low carbon heating in 401 homes

By Lena Dias Martins
Heat pumps were the second most popular technology type in 2022 according to MCS
Wave 1 of the SHDF was launched in August 2021. Image: flickr.

The government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) has installed 401 low carbon heating technologies across 401 homes in England.

Offering a fund for local authorities and providers of social housing to install decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures, Wave 1 of the SHDF was launched in August 2021.

According to government data, the SHDF saw 146 air source heat pumps (ASHP) and 255 ground source heat pumps (GSHP) installed between the launch of Wave 1 and the end of June 2023.

The majority of the ASHPs (97) were installed in flats whilst the remaining 48 were installed in bungalows.

This presents a huge increase from February 2023 figures which reported that no ASHP had thus far been installed as part of the scheme, according to Energy UK.

All 255 of the GSHPs were installed in houses.

In order to widen the outreach of the benefits of the SHDF, Energy UK’s Energising the heat pump market report recommended that the government partners with social housing providers to promote and raise awareness of the fund.

